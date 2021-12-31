St. Maarten Working With Cruise Lines to Make Sure Ship Visits Continue

In light of the recent issues that arose due to Omicron, several cruise ports are in the process of re-evaluating their entry requirements. Although health agreements are in place with ports of call, which guide ports and cruise ships on how to deal with increased cases of COVID-19 onboard, it seems these agreements are not adequate anymore.

One port of call that seeks to solve the current situation is St. Maarten. The Dutch Caribbean Island says it’s actively working with cruise partners to carry out a working formula. Nonetheless, one cruise line has already cancelled a call to the island in light of new testing requirements.

St. Maarten Surprised By CDC Decision

Omicron is causing significant issues for the cruise industry. At the same time, the announcement from the CDC to raise the travel health notice for cruises to level four has surprised many cruise destinations, including St. Maarten.

With the cruise lines showing low infection numbers onboard, and cases proving to be minor or asymptomatic, the CDC’s decision can only be seen as perplexing. All this despite the extreme measures cruise lines have already taken to combat and control any positive cases onboard ships.

Photo Credit: Multiverse / Shutterstock.com

So far, making an organized plan to keep the cruise industry running while dealing with the Omicron variant seems nearly impossible. In recent days multiple destinations and governments have started to implement their own rules, making cruising difficult:

The St. Maarten port Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs: “As a cruise port and destination, we have been following developments closely, and now we see the CDC has escalated the situation advising travelers not to take a cruise. The situation is now very fluid as regional destinations have random heightened public health protocols, and this is making confirmed cruise itineraries very difficult to plan by the cruise companies.”

Photo Credit: Port St. Maarten

A solution could be on the way, as St. Maarten works with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) to form a new cruise committee that would chart the way ahead and stop random implementations of requirements to dock:

“You also have some destinations delayed in making decisions whether a cruise ship should dock, and the worst is to have a ship come into port and after docking, is informed that passengers and crew have been denied disembarkation. This reflects very negatively on the cruise destination,”

The first meeting took place on December 30; more than 100 executives, Port directors, and Government officials attended an emergency meeting summoned by the FCCA and backed by Cruise Lines International (CLIA). For St. Maarten, this is particularly important. For the first three months of the new year, the island is expected to welcome approximately half a million cruise passengers.

St. Maarten to Assess Health Protocols, While Carnival Cancels Call

Although the words from the port CEO sound hopeful, there could very well be some obstacles in the way. The island is still looking at its health protocols and how to make tourism viable:

Minister of TEATT Hon. Roger Lawrence said on Thursday: “We have established a local cruise work group and are closely working with cruise industry partners to carry out a working formula that we can incorporate to navigate through these new challenges in a manner that will safeguard public health safety and our continued economic recovery.”

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence (Photo Courtesy: St. Maarten Port)

Also, it seems that St. Maarten has now implemented its own testing requirements, the same which the port CEO criticized earlier. In a letter from Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, sent to guests who have a cruise with calls to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten, the CEO speaks about the recent changes that the ports made:

“Officials in Puerto Rico and St. Maarten have implemented new and unexpected policies that require cruise guests to be tested for COVID in order to debark in each destination. This is inconsistent with our established agreements and, while local officials admit to that, they are not changing their position in light of the Omicron variant.”

Whether St. Maarten and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) will form an agreement that will satisfy the cruise lines, major cruise ports of call and local governments remains to be seen. The fact is that the agreement needs to be in place soon if the Caribbean wants to avoid thousands of people losing their livelihoods again.