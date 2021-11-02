St. Kitts to Welcome New Cruises and Direct Flights During Winter Season

More cruise ships are beginning to call on St. Kitts, giving passengers more opportunities to enjoy the tropical Caribbean island and all it has to offer. The island is eager to welcome tens of thousands of cruise passengers during November, with travelers having many options to reach the beautiful nation.

New Cruise Ship Calls

For the first time since before the pandemic shutdown began in March 2020, St. Kitts is poised to welcome four cruise ships to the island’s Port Zante at Basseterre in a single week.

AIDA Cruises, Seabourn Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Viking Cruises are all calling on St. Kitts during the first week of November. Brittania of P&O Cruises is in port on Tuesday, along with AIDAluna. Seabourn Odyssey will be in port on Thursday, November 4, followed by Viking Orion on Monday, November 8.

Photo Credit: CathyRL / Shutterstock.com

Additional cruise lines, including Carnival, Celebrity, Holland America, Princess, Silversea, and Royal Caribbean have calls scheduled at St. Kitts throughout the month. In total, 28 cruises are scheduled to visit St. Kitts in November, bringing an estimated 72,163 passengers to the island.

These visits are sure to be welcomed by local tour operators, restaurants, and retailers, all eager to see tourism return to their beautiful island, just as cruise traveler are eager to explore beautiful ports once again.

Direct Airfare Options

In addition to cruises, St. Kitts is also offering new airfare options for guests to the island. Direct, daily flights from Miami via American Airlines are available from November 2 through April 2, 2022, as well as direct weekly flights from Charlotte and New York City.

Travelers from Europe can fly direct to St. Kitts from London.

These new flights are part of the island’s “Winter Escape” promotion and “Awake Your Sense of Wander” campaign, inviting travelers to enjoy the island once again after so long without travel options. Different promotions include discounted travel rates for vaccinated guests, as well as free hotel nights, complimentary breakfasts, and other bonuses at different participating hotels.

American Airlines (AA) at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com)

At this time, all travelers ages 18+ visiting St. Kitts – whether arriving by air or via cruise ship – are required to be fully vaccinated and must comply with all local health and sanitation guidelines.

Cruise passengers should check with the protocols for their specific cruise line to be sure of the necessary requirements for individual sailings, including pre-cruise testing, mask requirements, and other guidelines.

As of November 1, the current COVID-19 vaccination rate in St. Kitts to date is 76.9% first dose in adults 18 and over, and 72.5% second dose in adults 18 and over. For children ages 12-17, vaccination rate is 12.2% first dose and 8.9% second dose.

Visiting St. Kitts

St. Kitts is a popular cruise destination in the West Indies, and welcomes guests at Port Zante in Basseterre, the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis, on the island’s southern coast.

Picturesque and diverse, St. Kitts offers a wide range of attractions and activities for passengers to try. From open-air shopping malls, cultural museums, and stunning architecture to a scenic railway, hiking, beaches, watersports, botanical gardens, amazing wildlife, and more, St. Kitts has something for everyone to enjoy.

St. Kitts is included on eastern Caribbean cruise itineraries, along with other popular ports such as the U.S. Virgin Islands and San Juan, Puerto Rico.