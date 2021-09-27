Spectrum of the Seas to Begin Cruises From Singapore in 2022

Royal Caribbean announces that Spectrum of the Seas will begin sailing from Singapore at the end of October 2022 for the very first time. It comes after the vessel will operate sailings out of Hong Kong, starting from October 14, 2021.

Spectrum of the Seas to Singapore

It looks like Singapore will be getting one of the newest Royal Caribbean cruise ships as Royal Caribbean announces that Spectrum of the Seas will homeport there for the first time. The Quantum Ultra class cruise ship is scheduled to begin sailings from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at the end of October 2022 to April 2023.

Also Read: Things to Know About Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Facebook Page

Spectrum of the Seas will begin cruises from Singapore on October 31, starting with the first three-night Penang getaway. The ship will offer a range of itineraries in Asia from three- to nine-night itineraries, including major calls in Vietnam and Thailand. The new cruise offerings open up for bookings on September 28, 2021:

Three-night Penang Getaway

Five-night Malaysia and Thailand

Four-night Penang and Phuket

Seven-night Spice of Southeast Asia

Nine-night Vietnam and Thailand

Currently, Quantum of the Seas is offering ocean getaways to Singapore residents and was the first ship in the fleet to restart operations at the end of 2020. The ship is sailing with updated protocols in place due to a surge in cases in Singapore. The situation will likely be different by the time Spectrum of the Seas begins cruising in October 2022.

Spectrum of the Seas is currently offering cruises out of Hong Kong, and after some further delays in resuming operations, the first voyage will finally depart on October 14, 2021. The ship is the second Quantum Ultra-class ship identical to sister ship Odyssey of the Seas and an evolution to Quantum of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship entered service in 2019 and is 169,379 gross tons with a guest capacity of 4,246 at double occupancy. There are also 1,551 fully vaccinated international crew members.