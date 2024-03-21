Spanish Port Anticipates Historic Cruise Season

Expectations for a record-breaking 2024 cruise season have been announced by the Port of Motril, in collaboration with the Motril City Council in Granada, Spain. Highlighted by more than 60,000 cruise passengers, a significant budget has been allocated for shuttle services.

Historic Season on the Horizon

The Port of Motril has officially announced its cruise line forecast for the upcoming 2024 season, with the anticipation of over 60,000 cruise passengers. The figure surpasses previous records.

The boutique port offers a gateway to the stunning Costa Tropical stretch of coastline and the wider Andalusian region in southern Spain.

To accommodate the growth in tourism and to support economic development in the area, the Motril Port and Motril City Council have reached an agreement to jointly fund the shuttle services that facilitate transportation for passengers between the port and the city. The investment will be 110,000 euros.

Jose Garcia Fuentes, president of the Port Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “It’s important to convey a message of unity to the sector, so I want to thank the city council for their sensitivity and support in promoting cruises at the destination.”

Port of Motril

He went on to say, “It’s clear to everyone that we are facing an industry that generates employment and wealth, de-seasonalizes tourism, and acts as an economic lever for the destination’s productive sectors.”

A Look at the Upcoming Season

The 2024 cruise season at Motril Port is set to begin on April 8 with the arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Dawn, heralding the start of what is expected to be an unparalleled season.

The confirmed lineup includes 39 ships, capable of hosting a total of 60,352 passengers, marking a 74.4% increase in passenger numbers and a 56% rise in the number of stops compared to the 2023 season.

Additionally, the crew member count is expected to reach 24,875, representing a 45% increase from the previous year.

Read Also: Spanish Port Sailing Toward Record Cruise Traffic in 2024

Luxury, premium, and expedition cruises will dominate the season at Motril Port, accounting for nearly 60% of the port’s stops. Meanwhile, large-capacity vessels, each carrying more than 2,000 passengers, will make up more than 41% of the visits.

The number of ships repeating visits at the port during the season will be more than 55%, including Norwegian Dawn.

Several new cruise lines will arrive for the season, including MSC Explora Journey’s Explora II, British cruise line Marella Cruises’ Marella Explorer, Pacific Cruise World United-Japan Grace, and National Geographic Explorer’s expedition ship.

Port of Motril

The additions join the ranks of returning liners, including Silverseas’ Silver Whisper; Oceania Cruises’ Insignia and Marina; Star Clippers’ Star Flyer and Royal Clipper, and SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream I.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will bring five of its six ships to Granada, including Silver Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner, and Seven Seas Grandeur.

Norwegian Cruise Line will also have Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Sky, and Norwegian Viva join Norwegian Dawn in calling on Granada’s picturesque coastal town.

The last to call in Motril in 2024 will be Explora II, arriving on November 22. The season will not return until April 2025. Oceania, NCL and P&O Cruises have already announced schedules for the 2025 season that include Motril.

Oceania will add Nautica and Sirena to the lineup as NCL will add Norwegian Breakaway. P&O Cruises will also arrive in 2025 with Arcadia and Aurora following their dry dock renovations, currently underway.