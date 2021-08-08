Sixth Carnival Cruise Ship Restarts Operations and Departs From Florida

Despite some recent worries and increasing requirements, Carnival Cruise Line continues to push forward with resuming operations. Carnival Magic becomes the sixth ship in the fleet to restart by departing out of Florida on August 7 with guests onboard.

Carnival Magic Restarts Operations

The Dream-class vessel resumed sailings for the first time in 17 months, becoming the sixth in the fleet to resume sailings and the second in the fleet out of Port Canaveral in Florida. Carnival Magic departed the port on Saturday afternoon on a five-day sailing.

The ship will some ports visits in the Bahamas, starting with Carnival’s private island of Half Moon Cay, then the popular port at Nassau, and finally the stunning new option of Bimini at the Resorts World Bimini cruise pier. The vessel will continue sailing cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean out of Port Canaveral into 2022.

Guests will now get to enjoy one of the most updated vessels in the fleet. Carnival Magic recently completed a dry dock between May 3 – 24 at the shipyard in Marseilles, France. One of the main changes was the new red, white and blue livery, matching the colors of the iconic Carnival funnel. The ship was the first in the fleet to receive the livery design in dry dock, and eventually, the entire fleet will receive the new look.

Carnival Magic also received some routine hotel enhancements, and a new non-smoking casino replaced the conference room. The largest dry dock took place back in 2016 when she received all the FUN 2.0 upgrades, including the popular Guy’s Burger Joint.

The restart of operations by the Carnival cruise ship has been relatively low-key compared to Mardi Gras, which kickstarted sailings from the same homeport a week earlier. With Mardi Gras being the first in her class and bringing new features such as the first roller coaster at sea, it’s easy to understand why all the attention was on that vessel.

The next Carnival ship to resume sailings will be Carnival Sunrise out of Miami on August 14. She will then be followed by Carnival Panorama out of Long Beach, California, on August 21. More ships will resume through September, October with the cruise line still yet to announce the ships restarting through November and December. The entire fleet is expected to be back in service by the end of the year, well ahead of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Carnival Magic first entered service in 2011 and is 130,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,690 at double occupancy. Currently, the cruise line is not sailing ships at full capacity and only at approximately 70%-80%, with at least 95% of guests fully vaccinated. The vessel has a crew capacity of 1,367, and they are all fully vaccinated.