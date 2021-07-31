Six Royal Caribbean Guests Test Positive During Routine Testing

During routine testing on Adventure of the Seas, six guests were found to be positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean’s health protocols were followed to make sure guests remain safe. The ship will continue to cruise, showing that cruise lines can deal with these situations and move forward with resuming operations.

Positive Cases on Adventure of the Seas

With more cruise ships resuming cruises, there is no doubt we’ll see positive coronavirus cases at times. The good news is that cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, have well-tested protocols in place to deal with outbreaks and keep guests and crew protected.

In this case, six guests tested positive for COVID during routine testing before the end of the voyage. Four of the guests are fully vaccinated, and three of them are asymptomatic, with one showing mild symptoms. Two of the guests are kids, and Royal Caribbean said they were traveling with the same party. The kids are unvaccinated and asymptomatic.

In a statement posted by Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Micahel Bayley, it said, “They all were immediately quarantined, and all close contacts were traced and all tested negative. All of the other 1,000 plus guests tested negative.”

Photo Credit: Nassau Cruise Port

During the ship’s port of call, today in Freeport, Bahamas, the positive guests and their traveling parties disembarked the vessel. They are traveling home via private transportation.

It’s not the first time Adventure of the Seas has dealt with positive COVID cases. In late June, two guests tested positive during the normal testing procedure before the cruise. That situation was dealt with swiftly, and cruising continued.

This comes as the cruise line modifies its testing policy due to the rapidly spreading delta variant. The cruise line now requires all guests on five-night or longer sailings to show proof of a negative test result before the cruise departures through August 2021.

For cruises out of the Bahamas, which the ship is sailing from, all guests 16 years and older must be fully vaccinated, which will change to 12 years old as of August 1, 2021. All crew members are already fully vaccinated, which is the same for any Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing.

Adventure of the Seas became the first ship in the fleet to restart operations in North America out of Nassau, Bahamas. The current seven-night voyage started from the port on July 27. Cruising is to continue, and the protocols worked well to keep everyone on board safe.