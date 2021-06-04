Six Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships to Restart in July and August From the US

Royal Caribbean is gearing up for its big comeback, starting with six cruise ships in July and August out of ports in Florida and Texas. It’s a huge step forward for the cruise line, and we’ve already started seeing cruise ships prepare for their return in the US.

The Return from US Ports

We already know that Carnival Cruise Line is planning its return from July, and now Royal Caribbean is planning the same. The cruise line will start with six cruise ships in Florida and Texas in the US. It will all begin with Freedom of the Seas on July 2 out of Miami, Florida. The ship will sail a special fourth of July weekend sailing, and this follows the ship’s simulated sailing that the CDC recently approved for the end of June.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“This is it. Vacationers can finally plan to take their precious time off this summer and truly get away after what has been a challenging time for everyone. I would like to sincerely thank our guests and travel partners for their incredible patience and understanding during this very difficult period.” “Thanks in large part to the successful rollout of vaccines, the world of adventure is beginning to open up, and we are all excited to start delivering great vacations to our guests, who have increasingly told us they are getting vaccinated. As of today, 90% of all vacationers booking with Royal Caribbean are either vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated in time for their cruise.”

Photo Credit: Toni Arsovski / Shutterstock.com

It’s also been revealed that Odyssey of the Seas, which arrived in the US for the first time on Friday morning, will begin sailing in July. The new cruise ship will depart on July 3 out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and offer new 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises.

Bayley continue to say:

“We also thank Governor DeSantis of Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller and Chairman of the Canaveral Port Authority board Wayne Justice and board commissioners for their steadfast support of our industry and for providing access to vaccines to the thousands of crew on our ships off the eastern seaboard. This act of understanding and humanity has been deeply appreciated, and we are grateful for their support, which is enabling the health and safety of our guests, crew members and the communities we visit.”

The six cruise ships that will sail from Florida and Texas follows the previous announcement of cruises restarting to Alaska with Ovation of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas. You can take a look at the full list of Royal Caribbean cruise ships that will resume from the US below:

Freedom of the Seas* – 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Miami, starting July 2

– 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Miami, starting July 2 Odyssey of the Seas* – 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, starting July 3

– 6- and 8-night Southern and Western Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, starting July 3 Serenade of the Seas – 7-night Alaska sailings from Seattle, starting July 19

– 7-night Alaska sailings from Seattle, starting July 19 Allure of the Seas – 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 8

– 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 8 Ovation of the Seas –7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, starting Aug. 13

–7-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle, starting Aug. 13 Symphony of the Seas – 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami, starting Aug. 14

– 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from Miami, starting Aug. 14 Independence of the Seas* – 7-night Western Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Texas, starting Aug. 15

– 7-night Western Caribbean sailings from Galveston, Texas, starting Aug. 15 Mariner of the Seas – 3- and 4-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings from Port Canaveral, starting Aug. 23

There will also be a Royal Caribbean cruise ship restarting operations in Europe. Harmony of the Seas will start Mediterranean itineraries including calls to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Provence, France starting on August 15.

We also already know that Adventure of the Seas will soon be sailing out of Nassau, Bahamas from June 12. Jewel of the Seas will begin cruises from Cyprus in July and Anthem of the Seas will also start sailing from the UK in July.

All Royal Caribbean crew members will be fully vaccinated once cruises begin. Bayley has already said that more than half of the crew members across the fleet are vaccinated. It looks like the cruise line is splitting things up as fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests can cruise. However, there will be more strict health measures for those who are not yet fully vaccinated.