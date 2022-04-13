Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.

Itinerary Adjustments for Mariner of the Seas

During the six-month period from May to October 2023, Mariner of the Seas was to have been offering a range of 5- and 8-night sailings from Port Canaveral. These Southern and Eastern Caribbean itineraries included popular ports throughout the region, such as Cozumel, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Aruba, Curacao, and more.

Royal Caribbean International’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, was also featured in many of the affected itineraries.

The email sent to impacted guests on April 13, 2022, states, “We recently had to make some modifications to our itinerary planning, which impacts Mariner of the Seas’ May 2023 – October 2023 sailings. As a result, Mariner’s departures have been revised, and therefore, we’ve made adjustments to its itineraries. Unfortunately, this means your upcoming cruise has been cancelled.”

Now, while the Voyager-class ship will still be sailing from Port Canaveral during this period, the itineraries have been shifted to new departure dates.

“Mariner of the Seas will still be offering similar itineraries from the same port – just on different days,” the email explained.

Options for Impacted Guests

Guests on the now-canceled sailings have several options to choose from, as Royal Caribbean wants to permit guests “to make the best decision for you and those in your party.”

The first choice is to shift their booking to an alternate sailing within one week, before or after, the original sailing date. This gives guests the option to make only minor adjustments to their travel plans and still enjoy their upcoming cruise.

For this option, Royal Caribbean International will protect the original cruise fare pricing and applicable promotion details, as well as the stateroom category.

Guests who choose this rebooking option must do so no later than April 27, 2022, or their original cruise reservation will be canceled. At that time, it is likely – though not yet confirmed – that new bookings will open for the ship’s new itineraries.

Another choice is to rebook on any upcoming Royal Caribbean sailing, on any ship and any itinerary, with no change fees. Guests will, however, be responsible for any difference in the fare for the new booking if it is more expensive than the original reservation.

If the new cruise is a lower rate, the difference will be refunded back to the original form of payment within 30 days. For this rebooking as well, guests must contact the cruise line or work through their travel agent no later than April 27.

Finally, guests can also opt for a full refund of their cruise fare paid, including any non-refundable deposits. Refunds will be made back to the original payment form.

If a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) was used for the now-canceled cruise, that credit will be reinstated to the guest’s account while any additional monies will be refunded.

Guests do not need to take any action if they opt for the full refund; it will be processed automatically if they do not rebook their sailing.

Why These Changes?

It is not unusual for cruise lines to shift, alter, and adjust ship itineraries, especially this far in advance – these sailings do not take place for more than a year.

Changes may be made for a number of reasons, including a new charter cruise that removes the vessel from service temporarily, or port closures that may adjust ship traffic in the region.

Short dry dock repairs can also impact a cruise ship’s schedule, canceling cruises or shifting itineraries.

The 139,863-gross ton Mariner of the Seas was last updated in 2018. The vessel can host 3,114 passengers at double occupancy, and up to 4,000 guests when fully booked.

As many as 1,200 international crew members provide exceptional service onboard, which includes guest favorite features such as the Sky Pad, the Flow Rider surf simulator, the Observatorium escape room, multiple specialty restaurants, the Studio B ice rink, and much more to enjoy.