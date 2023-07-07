Six Costa Cruise Ships to Sail More Enhanced Longer Itineraries

Costa Cruises has introduced Costa Voyages, a series of sailings that offer new food and entertainment programs on itineraries to iconic destinations worldwide. Six ships, representing half of the Costa fleet, will participate in these enhanced cruises starting in fall 2023 and continuing in 2024.

Autumn, Spring Cruises to Debut in 2023

Onboard galas, special dinners and menus, live music events, and other onboard activities will be featured on Costa Cruises’ new Costa Voyages itineraries, which were announced by the line on July 7, 2023. Costa Cruises is one of the Carnival Corporation brands.

The voyages, ranging from 10 to 14 days, are set to depart from September to November 2023, from April to June 2024, and from September to November 2024. Cruisers can choose from among six ships, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Firenze, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, and Costa Diadema.

Photo Credit: Alina Vaska / Shutterstock.com

Destinations include Northern and Southern Europe, North Africa, Egypt and the Holy Land, Canary Islands, and the Azores, with port calls that will give cruisers access to some of the world’s most fascinating places, such as the great pyramids of Giza, romantic Casablanca, and the scenic Greek Islands.

Special Dinners, Gala Nights Offered Onboard

The Costa Voyages experience features a long roster of onboard activities. For foodies, the line’s Master of Pastry Chef Iginio Massari has created 14 new desserts to tempt diners, and in all of the main restaurants on each of the six ships, guests will be treated to three exclusive dinner menus from Costa chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze, and Ángel León.

Each cruise also will host a festive Banquet Night Party, where a lavish buffet will include gourmet cuisine set out among unique ice sculptures carved by master sculptors.

Photo Courtesy: Costa Cruises

Glamour will be a big focus of the voyages, as each ship will offer three gala events during their itineraries. These include a gala at the Grand Bar, where the ship’s officers will dance with guests, Fashion Night, where guests will compete on a red carpet in the Grand Bar, and Glamour Night, which will feature a dance competition among the guests, who will dress up in formal attire.

Special musical events, a bridge competition, and photography lessons will vie for guests’ attention during the sailings. Guided tours of the ships also will be offered to guests who want to see a glimpse of the vessels’ behind-the-scenes operations.

Ship Deployments Offer Many Itinerary Choices

The six ships that will operate Costa Voyages are being deployed on a wide variety of itineraries during the fall of 2023 and the spring and fall seasons in 2024.

Egypt and the Holy Land will be the focus of cruises in 2023 aboard Costa Pacifica, and in 2024 aboard Costa Fortuna. Tours will be available to the pyramids of Cheops, Chefren, and Mycerinus, the great pyramids of Giza, and holy sites in Jerusalem.

Costa Favolosa will cruise to Morocco in 2023, then again in 2024, along with Costa Fortuna. Tours in Casablanca will enable guests to have lunch at Rick’s Café, where the classic movie “Casablanca” was filmed.

Two ships, Costa Firenze and Costa Fortuna, will sail to the Canary Islands in 2023, and Costa Diadema will operate the itinerary in 2024, offering cruises ideal for nature lovers. Tour highlights include exploring the volcanic surfaces of Timanfaya National Park, and descending into a lava tunnel in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Four ships, Costa Firenze, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Diadema, and Costa Favolosa, offer guests ample destination choices across Europe, and cruises can be combined to create longer immersive experiences.

These ships will visit iconic places such as Le Havre, France, with excursions to Normandy and Mont Saint-Michel, a UNESCO World Heritage site; Cadiz, Spain, where excursions will include Lisbon; and the Balearic Islands and Greek islands, where guests can book a boat tour to the Blue Caves of Zante, in Zakynthos, Greece.

Depending on the ship and season, many other destinations and port calls are featured.