Simple Cabin Upgrade Still Annoying Some Carnival Guests

Months after it was first introduced, a simple and even requested upgrade in staterooms on Carnival cruise ships is still not quite what many travelers had hoped.

Who knew a night light could be so controversial?

Carnival began introducing the motion-activated night lights in staterooms in 2024. The feature had been requested by many guests as an alternative to turning on too-bright overhead lights that can be overwhelming when others may be sleeping in the stateroom.

It turns out, however, that many guests feel even the so-called night light is too bright and intrusive on the relaxing, peaceful sleep travelers crave.

The night lights are now present on many Carnival ships, though not quite throughout the fleet. Still, Carnival cruisers aren’t afraid to light up the controversy with their own thoughts, so much so that the issue has once again come to the attention of John Heald, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador.

Heald is the go-to-guy for many guests’ concerns, from dining to celebration requests to scattering a loved one’s ashes in the sea. With respect to staterooms, Heald often helps arrange for mattress toppers, extra pillows or blankets, or even bed orientations as necessary.

Recently, one commenter voiced their displeasure with the night lights and didn’t hesitate to let Heald know what they thought of the fixture.

“There has to be an option to turn off those *** invasive night lights that come on when you get out of bed. It’s like we are in a prison,” the guest said.

This isn’t the first time the brightness of the lights has been compared to prison lighting, but this comparison was colorful enough that Heald incorporated it into a poll on his Facebook page. In less than 36 hours, more than 67,000 votes were cast.

Surprisingly, despite how vehement some guests can be about the brightness of the night light, only 4% of voters (approximately 2,700 votes) agree that the lights are too bright.

Meanwhile, 29% of voters (roughly 19,500 votes) are not bothered by the lights and understand the safety feature. Furthermore, the motion-sensor aspect of the light can help guests find the bathroom in a dark stateroom more easily, especially interior cabins.

Some guests specifically note that the lights are helpful to avoid tripping, especially if they have charging cords or extension cords for CPAP machines in their stateroom. Many stubbed toes have also been saved by the new night lights.

About 8% of voters (nearly 5,400 votes) have not yet sailed on a Carnival ship that already has the lights in place.

There has been no official disclosure about how many ships currently have the night lights. Furthermore, the cruise line has not noted if the new fixtures are being added during standard dry dock renovations or not until individual ships undergo more extensive updates.

Can the Lights Be Fixed?

Different guests went beyond just voting and shared their thoughts on the lights. Suggestions to add a dimmer option or to have a way that the lights could be completely turned off or deactivated are popular.

Travelers who have set sail with the lights note that if a pillow or a couple of rolled up towels are placed in front of the sensor, that blocks the function and it will no longer turn on.

Carnival Night Light

Another common complaint about the lights is their sensitivity, rather than simply the overall brightness.

“Those night lights are horrendous! You can’t put your feet off the bed without waking up the whole cabin,” one guest explained.

Others have commented similarly, noting that if a third guest happens to be sleeping on the stateroom couch, the light may activate if that person simply rolls over.

Another suggestion for those who prefer darker sleep is to buy an eye mask, but wearing one isn’t something every sleeper would be comfortable with.

To be clear, the motion-sensor night lights – which are located underneath the small ledge at the bottom of the stateroom closet doors – do not remain on all night. They automatically turn off after approximately 30 seconds, provided there is no additional movement nearby to keep them activated.