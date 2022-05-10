Simone Biles Revealed As Godmother For The New Celebrity Beyond

Following the tradition of acknowledging those who make a difference and serve as an example for others in the community, Celebrity Cruises has named 7-time Olympic and 19-times World Champion gymnast Simone Biles as Godmother to its newest cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond.

The role of Godmother is to inspire guests and crew onboard the vessel, something that Biles will undoubtedly be able to do with her wealth of experience performing under extreme pressure.

Celebrity Beyond is one of the industry’s most highly anticipated ships and made her debut earlier this year sailing in Europe.

Not Just A Title

By naming Simone Biles as Godmother to Celebrity Beyond, the cruise line once again shows that the title should serve as inspiration to others. The Olympic champion, who became world-famous and was far ahead of her time in her sport, is the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Biles joins a long list of extraordinary women who serve as Godmother to one of the Celebrity Cruise ships.

These include Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of international non-profit Girls Who Code, Godmother of Celebrity Apex; Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate who is Godmother for Celebrity Edge; Nina Barough, the founder of a UK-based cancer charity; and Emma Pontin, the author who fought breast cancer and passed away in 2016, the Godmother for Celebrity Eclipse.

“I have a lot of great memories of cruising with my parents while growing up, so I am beyond excited to serve as godmother of Celebrity Beyond,” said Biles.

“I am honored to join such a distinguished group of game-changing women and appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of women.”

Simone Biles (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Simone Biles will be in charge of naming Celebrity Beyond during an official ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 4, 2022.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises: “While I’ve marveled at her abilities and historic accomplishments as a gymnast, it’s Simone’s courage to speak out and her ability to help others be better in sport and in life that has impressed me the most. She has risen to the occasion and overcome challenges time and time again. She is an inspiration.”

Celebrity Beyond

Before she heads over to the United States for the naming ceremony, Celebrity Beyond will be sailing in Europe. The vessel sailed her inaugural cruise on April 27, 2022, a 10-night voyage between Southampton and Barcelona.

She is now sailing a series of cruises from Barcelona ranging between 9- and 10-nights in length to various Mediterranean ports.

Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

The 140,600 gross ton Celebrity Beyond is the third in the game-changing Edge-class of ships. The vessel is 20 meters longer than her two sister ships, which gives her a sleeker and longer profile. Beyond also has an extra deck, 179 more cabins, and ‘The Retreat’ has a 40% larger sundeck.

This winter Celebrity Beyond will make her way to the Caribbean, from where she operates a range of five-to-nine-night Caribbean sailings.

On October 12, she sails from Barcelona to Cadiz, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Ponta Delgada, Azores; and Kings Wharf, Bermuda. She arrives in New York City on October 26, from where she will sail south to the Caribbean, calling at Curacao and Aruba, and arriving in Fort Lauderdale on November 4.