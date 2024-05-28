Silversea Unwraps 149-Day World Cruise In 2027

Ultra-luxury and expedition line Silversea introduced its World Cruise 2027, called “The Three Oceans,” a 149-day sailing aboard Silver Dawn that will explore 80 destinations in the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans. The number of destinations will set a record for the cruise line, with the ship calling at more ports than any previous Silversea itinerary.

The 596-guest Silver Dawn, a Muse-class ship that entered service in 2021, will take guests to 35 countries on five continents during her world cruise, which departs from Los Angeles on January 8, 2027, and concludes in Copenhagen on June 7, 2027.

The ambitious itinerary features 20 new port calls and 11 overnight port stays, providing for evening excursions and extra time for cruisers to immerse themselves in the destinations.

Silver Dawn Cruise Ship

From Los Angeles, the ship will call at ports in Hawaii, including Hilo, Kahului, and Honolulu, plus the UNESCO World Heritage site Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, French Polynesia, and Australia, before sailing to Cape Town, South Africa.

Silver Dawn guests will spend seven days exploring South Africa, including experiencing Big Five safaris. All guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a 2-night overland journey in South Africa, included in the cruise fare, that will take them to Victoria Falls, a celebrated destination that is one of the seven wonders of the world. Traveling to the falls by air, guests will see the attraction from a private cruise on the Zambezi River, with accommodations in a luxury property.

From Cape Town, the ship will sail the west coast of Africa, calling at ports in Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, and Morocco. From there, the ship will travel to Lisbon and visit the top destinations in the Western Mediterranean, the UK, and Northern Europe.

“Traveling aboard Silver Dawn, one of the smallest ships to embark on a World Cruise, our guests will venture off the beaten path to 80 destinations on five continents over 149 days, with the longest stays in port of any World Cruise. They will attend four exclusive World Cruise events – bespoke experiences, curated by our team of experts,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

The ship will remain overnight in 11 popular ports, such as Honolulu, Cairns, Cape Town, and Bordeaux. It will provide longer port visits in several destinations, including Sri Lanka, where guests can explore Yala National Park. This wildlife sanctuary is home to elephants, leopards, water buffalo, sloth, and many other species.

Cultural events will be a key part of this world cruise as well. For instance, guests can enjoy a musical performance at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on the UK port of the cruise.

Bookings Open to Loyalty Club Members in June 2024

The Three Oceans World cruise will open for sale on June 20, 2024, to Silversea’s Venetian Society loyalty program members and on June 27, 2024, to the general public.

Onboard the all-suite Silver Dawn, all accommodations have ocean views and most have balconies. Butler service is included in the cruise fare, along with all beverages and crew gratuities. The ship features eight dining venues and the line’s popular S.A.L.T. Lab, a test kitchen that specializes in culinary programs tied to local ingredients.

Silver Dawn is currently operating a 12-day voyage from Southampton to Copenhagen, with port calls at Bergen, Geiranger, Nordfjordeid, Flam, Stavanger, and Oslo, Norway; Gøteborg, Sweden, and Aalborg, Denmark. She will sail Scandinavia cruises through summer and fall 2024, before deploying to Asia in December 2024 for a winter series of voyages from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo.

In addition to Silver Dawn, Silversea operates 12 other ships and is poised to launch its newest vessel, Silver Ray, in June 2024. The 728-guest ship is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The line marked the ship’s float-out of her construction bay on February 25, 2024, and the vessel is undergoing final preparations before entering service.