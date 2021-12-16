Silversea Cruises Opens Pre-Sale Reservations for First Low-Emissions Ship

Silversea Cruises has opened pre-sale reservations for sailings aboard Silver Nova, the world’s first hybrid, low-emissions luxury cruise ship, due to set sail in summer 2023. This opens a new era of sustainable cruising with destinations around the globe, as Silver Nova will offer a range of worldwide itineraries.

Pre-Sale Now Available

To welcome Silver Nova, pre-sale reservations are now open with a limited-time offer for travel advisors and the Venetian Society (Silversea’s Loyalty program) until January 6, 2022. During its inaugural season in 2023, Silver Nova is scheduled to offer a total of 21 highly curated, immersive sailings in the Mediterranean, ranging from 7-23 days.

Render: Silversea Cruises

The ship is also offering a grand voyage to South America will kick off 2024, as well as a transoceanic crossing to unlock over 100 destinations and 50 countries.

The ship’s 10-day maiden voyage will set sail from Southampton to Lisbon on July 15, 2023. The sailing will include calls in Saint Malo, France; three days in Bordeaux to explore the region’s historical sights and 18th-century cultural heritage, including castles, vineyards, and French-style gardens; followed by Bilbao in northern Spain, before ending in Lisbon, Portugal.

Silver Nova to Offer Hybrid Luxury Cruising

Silver Nova‘s innovative energy design and advanced hybrid technology features fuel cells, permitting the ship to be absolutely emission-free while in ports of call. This is designed to help protect the fragile ecosystems and port communities the ship will visit, allowing the ship to visit stunning destinations without any distressing environmental impact.

Silver Nova will also run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest fuel available for ocean cruising. This is in keeping with Silversea’s firm commitment to sustainability, and helps ensure the ship is able to visit remote, intimate ports without harm.

Silver Nova Infographic (Image Courtesy: SilverSea)

“We are thrilled to offer our guests a new way to travel with this evolution of luxury and sustainability,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova represents more than a new luxury ship; its launch advances responsible cruising and new leadership and innovation in the cruise industry.”

In addition to energy efficiency and sustainability, Silver Nova will also offer outstanding design that brings passengers intimately into every port of call. The ship’s asymmetrical layout allows for unprecedented connectivity to the destinations it visits with luxurious interiors and many outdoor venues. Passenger comfort is assured with the largest offering of suite types in Silversea’s history, among the most spacious in the industry, and a collection of prized aft suites.

Silver Nova is the first ship in the Silversea fleet to feature all-balcony suites, and is the only ship to feature the all new 1,324-square-foot Otium Suite with stunning 270-degree ocean and land views.

The Otium features a spacious living room, luxurious walk-in closet, separate dining area, separate large bedroom, plus a bathroom with a whirlpool and walk-in shower. Extra luxurious touches include a pillow menu, espresso machine, daily canapés, a welcome chocolate box, and other outstanding touches.

“To say Silver Nova is spectacular is an understatement. The ship surpasses traditional standards of luxury cruising and propels our fleet towards the future,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer. “Her revolutionary design will elevate all levels of onboard indulgence and comfort, with personalized experiences focused on deep destination authenticity.”

When she sets sail, Silver Nova will become the new flagship of the Silversea Cruises fleet, leading the line into a new era of luxury and sustainability that discerning passengers will always appreciate and enjoy.