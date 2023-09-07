Silversea Cruises Launches Over 200 Summer 2025 Voyages

Silversea Cruises has opened select pre-sales for more than 200 summer 2025 sailings, including two Grand Expeditions. Included on the itineraries are 24 maiden ports of call for the cruise line, giving cruise enthusiasts a massive global reach when it comes to selecting and planning their holidays to unique destinations.

Silversea’s Summer 2025 Collection

Silversea Cruises’ upcoming voyage collection for summer 2025 features a rich tapestry of regional offerings, exemplifying the essence of luxury and diversity when it comes to worldwide cruising. The ultra-luxury cruise line is unveiling a limited pre-sale opportunity for 206 different voyages, scheduled between March and November.

“We are delighted to open an exclusive pre-sale on our new voyage collection for summer 2025,” Silversea President Barbara Muckermann said.

Increasing its worldwide reach, which already covers over 900 destinations, Silversea’s fleet of 12 ships — including the brand new 54,700-ton Silver Nova— will sail to 409 destinations across 60 different countries during the summer of 2025.

“Leveraging our destination expertise to deliver all-new experiences for our guests’ enjoyment, our 206 new voyages – complete with 24 maiden calls – expand Silversea’s global coverage, which includes well over 900 destinations worldwide — more than any other cruise line,” Muckermann added.

Silver Nova (Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises)

Included in the itineraries are exceptional immersion options. In summer 2025, Silversea Cruises will offer its guests 66 overnight stays, 421 late departures, and a slew of new itineraries to enhance their global travel options and experiences.

Two Grand Voyages and More Mediterranean Cruises

In 2025, Silversea will introduce two new Grand Voyages, inviting holidaymakers to explore the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic, and Northern Europe. These itineraries will include visits to iconic cities, as well as more remote destinations.

The “Grand North Atlantic & Northern Europe” voyage will embark from New York on June 11 on Silver Shadow for an action-packed 83-day journey, which will cover 55 destinations in 16 countries in the North Atlantic and Northern Europe.

The route starts in New York, traverses Eastern Canada, and then reaches the British Isles, Baltic Sea, Norwegian Fjords, and Iceland, showcasing awe-inspiring natural wonders and in-depth Viking history.

The “Grand Mediterranean” tour, lasting 54 days, will commence in Fusina (Venice) on September 18 aboard Silver Spirit and end in Lisbon on November 11. Passengers will visit iconic Mediterranean cities like Venice, Athens, Barcelona, and Naples, along with a variety of Adriatic and Greek Isles.

Silver Wind in London (Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises)

Read Also: Silversea Unveils 136-Day East to West World Cruise in 2025

Silversea is also planning to offer 84 additional Mediterranean voyages aboard six ships during the summer season. A few examples include Silver Whisper’s scheduled visits to smaller ports like Milos, Amorgos, Vlore, and Seville, while Silver Muse will swing by a variety of popular Greek destinations, including Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Patmos, and Athens.

Silversea Trips Farther Afield

For 2025, Silversea has also planned quite a few voyages to more exotic locales, away from urban centers and busy sea lanes.

For example, Silver Origin will offer 26 sailings to the Galápagos Islands, including stops at Isabela, Fernandina, Isla Lobos, and San Cristobal, widely regarded for its unique biodiversity.

The company’s 2025 season will also feature 14 thrilling Arctic and Greenland journeys from May to August, led by knowledgeable Arctic specialists who can offer outstanding insights to the unique region.

Of special interest will be Silver Endeavour’s first Northwest Passage crossing, which will take place over 24 days departing August 24 from Nuuk, Greenland. The Northwest Passage, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, is a fascinating waterway that passes through the icy Canadian Arctic. The cruise will end in Nome, Alaska on September 16.

Silversea Cruises Expedition Sailing (Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises)

Silversea’s 2025 collection also includes six Kimberley region voyages aboard Silver Cloud. The Kimberley region, located in Western Australia, is known for its gorgeous natural landscapes, including craggy coastlines, dramatic gorges, waterfalls, and distinctive rock formations.

The cruise line also has 36 Alaska voyages planned, along with 26 sailings in Northern Europe. Cruise aficionados who want to explore a wide range of destinations around the planet should easily be able to find a Silversea cruise that will meet their adventure — or relaxation — needs for an unforgettable summer in 2025.