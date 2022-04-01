Silversea Cruises Christens Third Ship in Nine Months

Silversea Cruises has officially named its third ship in the last nine months, with Silver Dawn welcomed into the fleet in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 31. The formal ceremony included dignitaries, music, blessings, speeches, and the traditional champagne bottle.

Silver Dawn Christened

The very traditional ceremony aboard Silver Dawn had all the hallmarks of a cruise ship christening, including the national anthems of the U.S., Italy, and Portugal; Royal Caribbean Group’s customary bagpipe performance; and the presence of executives from Royal Caribbean Group, Silversea Cruises, and Fincantieri, as well as local officials.

“Celebrating the naming of Silver Dawn in Lisbon marked an incredibly proud moment for all involved,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “I thank and congratulate Roberto Martinoli and our entire team, including Captain Failla and the crew, as well as everyone at Fincantieri, our ship building partners.”

Photo Courtesy: Silversea

The ship’s godmother, Emmy-nominated television personality and former editor-in-chief of some of the world’s leading culinary brands, Nilou Motamed, cut the ribbon to release the bottle of champagne to smash against the ship’s hull.

“It’s a great honour to have been selected as the Godmother of Silver Dawn and to have been on board for her naming ceremony in Lisbon,” said Motamed.

Motamed, who was born in Iran and raised in Paris and New York, is fluent in four languages and believes “food is a language of its own, one in which everyone can find comfort, compassion, and community.” Her passion for culinary adventures and global cuisines has found a perfect match in Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program, which first debuted in 2021.

Photo Courtesy: Silversea

“I’ve dedicated my career to celebrating authentic, local cuisines and cultures. For me, nothing is more rewarding than connecting with people over a shared meal,” said Motamed.

S.A.L.T. is the cruise line’s “Sea And Land Taste” gastronomic experience, offering menus sourced from local ingredients and prepared with respect to local traditions. From market trips and special dinners in the S.A.L.T. restaurant to cooking demos with local guest chefs in the cooking lab, S.A.L.T. takes travelers further than ever before in destination experiences and exquisite dining, connecting ports more intimately to dining on every level.

New Experiences for a New Ship

The third of the Muse-class ships, Silver Dawn is the next ship in the cruise line’s rapid expansion, and she not only expands the fleet, but also brings new offerings to the Silversea Cruises’ guests.

Photo Courtesy: Silversea

Debuting aboard Silver Dawn is the new Otium wellness program, the only wellness program at sea that includes a gourmet room service menu, signature cocktails, in-suite experiences, and a wellness journey extending throughout the ship.

Read Also: Silversea Cruises Opens Pre-Sale Reservations for First Low-Emissions Ship

The program is built on principles of indulgence, pleasure, and pampering, grounded in the philosophy and traditions of the ancient Roman lifestyle. Silver Dawn’s spa has been completely redesigned for a more seamless wellness journey, indulging all the senses and incorporating architectural details, calming colors, gentle lighting, textured murals, and more to evoke a complete sense of relaxation.

Maiden Voyage Underway

Silver Dawn departs on her maiden voyage on April 1, sailing from Lisbon on a 17-day repositioning voyage to Rome, visiting spectacular ports such as Cadiz, Cartagena, Valencia, Marseilles, Saint-Tropez, Genoa, and Monte Carlo along the way.

The 40,700-gross-ton ship offers intimate experiences in luxury cruising for 575-700 passengers, with 408 crew members providing exemplary service.

After her maiden voyage, Silver Dawn will offer a variety of Mediterranean itineraries before moving to the Caribbean in early December.