Silversea Cruises Christens Newest Luxury Ship in Florida

Ultra-luxe line Silversea Cruises officially christened its newest ship at a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before the vessel departed on a 71-day Grand Voyage around South America. Silver Nova, the first of the line’s new Evolution class, is considered one of the top eco-friendly ships sailing today.

Christening Event Also Marks Line’s 30th Year

Silversea Cruises’ new Silver Nova, a luxury ship with a capacity for 728 guests, entered service in summer 2023 following her delivery from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

The ship was floated out of her construction hall in April 2023, allowing designers to complete her elegant interior spaces as well as her environmental innovations.

Silver Nova’s maiden voyage departed from Fusina (near Venice), Italy, on August 14, 2023, sailing a 7-night cruise. She continued to operate in the Mediterranean before making her transatlantic crossing in the fall of 2023.

Silver Nova Christening Ceremony

It is slightly unusual but not uncommon for new ships to launch in Europe and be officially christened at a US port months later.

The ship’s christening event on January 4, 2024, was a double celebration, as Silversea Cruises marked its 30th year in operation on the same day. Senior executives from Silversea Cruises and its parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, attended the ceremony along with the ship’s godmother Chef Nina Compton.

“It is fitting that we officially named Silver Nova – a truly pioneering ship – in the same year Silversea celebrates its 30th anniversary: the ship connects our history with our tomorrow, striking a perfect balance between our brand’s refined heritage and the future of ultra-luxury cruise travel,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea Cruises.

Silver Nova Christening Ceremony

The 54,700-gross ton Silver Nova‘s environmental features include using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source and a 4-megawatt fuel cell system, significantly reducing emissions.

LED lighting is incorporated throughout the ship, also resulting in reduced energy consumption, and a micro gasification system converts waste into thermal energy, minimizing the ship’s environmental impact.

Cuisine a Major Focus Onboard Silver Nova

The all-suite, all-balcony ship offers 13 stateroom categories and multiple dining venues. The ship’s S.A.L.T. Chef’s Table features a small plates menu highlighting regional flavors; Atlantide provides classic dishes; La Dame specializes in French cuisine; La Terrazza offers al fresco dining; The Marquee is an outdoor menu and new venue for the line; The Grill is a casual space; and Silver Note is an elegant venue that serves tapas dishes while a jazz band entertains.

The choice of Chef Compton to serve as the ship’s godmother was made with the chef’s impressive background in mind. A native of St. Lucia who attended the Culinary Institute of America, Compton owns two restaurants in New Orleans and was a star in the Bravo network’s “Top Chef” TV show.

Silver Nova Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

“I believe food and drink have the power to bond people, providing insight into a community’s customs as a unifying language. I hope that my journey inspires Silver Nova’s guests to connect meaningfully with the destinations they visit and their people, forging strong relationships, broadening horizons, and providing self-enrichment,” said Chef Compton.

The ship’s current Grand Voyage, a circumnavigation of South America, will call at 38 destinations in 18 countries during the 71-day itinerary. Several shorter segments were available for booking, including those as short as eight nights and as long as 32 nights.

In April 2024, the ship will sail to the US West Coast and then to Vancouver, British Columbia, where she will spend the summer season cruising between Seward, Alaska, and Vancouver.