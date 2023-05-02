Silversea and Meyer Werft Celebrate Float Out of Ultra-Luxury Ship

Silversea Cruises reached a significant milestone in the construction of its newest ship, the Silver Nova, as it recently celebrated its float out at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The event marks one of the last steps before the luxury cruise ship commences operations later this year.

Designed with environmental sustainability in mind, Silver Nova is set to become a new benchmark in eco-friendly cruising.

Silversea’s Silver Nova Reaches Another Milestone

Silversea had reason enough to celebrate this week as its newest cruise ship, the Ultra-Luxury Silver Nova floated out from the construction hall on April 28.

Under construction at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, Silver Nova will be one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships after she sets sail from Venice, Italy, later this year.

Silver Nova Float Out (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

The float out of Silver Nova is an important step in the construction process, signaling that the vessel is structurally complete and ready for the final stages of fitting out. Construction began in December 2021, with the cutting of the first steel.

Marking the significant milestone and honoring time-honored shipbuilding customs, Captain Cosimo Pontillo welded a unique coin to a wall on the pool deck. This will be visible to future guests, symbolizing good luck for all who sail onboard.

Silver Nova Float Out (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

“With her float out at the Meyer Werft shipyard, anticipation is building among our guests, travel partner community, and the extended Silversea family for the launch of our 12th ship, Silver Nova,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises.

“Silver Nova embodies the vision of our cruise line and the evolution of our fleet. She has been purpose-built for ocean cruising, ushering an evolution of Silversea’s industry-leading, ultra-luxury cruise experience. We at Silversea and the entire Royal Caribbean Group are looking forward to welcoming her to the fleet.”

While Silver Nova is by no means one of the largest cruise ships in the world, in fact, at 54,700 gross tons, she is one of the smallest cruise ships; she does signal an important moment for the entire industry.

“We have reached another important milestone in the construction process with the float out of Silver Nova. This ship is an important step towards green cruising due to its many technological features, as well as high environmental compatibility and energy efficiency. Beyond that, Silver Nova features a particularly innovative interior design,” said Jan Meyer, Managing Director, Meyer Werft.

Eco-Friendly Design

Silver Nova‘s environmental features are at the forefront of its design. The Evolution-class ship boasts various eco-friendly innovations, including using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel source and a 4-megawatt fuel cell system, significantly reducing emissions.

Silver Nova Float Out (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

The vessel’s design is expected to cut carbon emissions by 40% compared to Silversea’s most advanced ships, Silver Muse and Silver Moon. The redesigned and optimized hull allows for dynamic efficiency, minimizing fuel consumption while maintaining optimal cruising speeds.

LED lighting is incorporated throughout the ship, resulting in reduced energy consumption. Lastly, an advanced micro gasification system converts waste into thermal energy, minimizing the ship’s environmental impact.

Maiden Voyage and Itineraries

Before she is handed over to Silversea, Silver Nova will sail down the Ems River at the end of May to begin the final step of construction, sea trials.

Silver Nova is scheduled to embark on her maiden voyage on August 14, 2023, offering a 7-night roundtrip cruise from Fusina near Venice, with stops in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Split and Rovinj, Croatia.

Silver Nova will offer numerous exciting itineraries following the maiden voyage, including a series of cruises in the Mediterranean and her maiden transatlantic voyage to New York City from Lisbon on November 7. On January 4, Silver Nova will sail around South America on a 71-day cruise from Fort Lauderdale.

A sistership to Silver Nova, Silver Ray, is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.