Shipyard Delivers New Seven Seas Grandeur Cruise Ship

The Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, has delivered Seven Seas Grandeur to ultra-luxe line Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The official handover was held on November 14, 2023, and paves the way for the Explorer-class ship to enter service as planned.

Seven Seas Grandeur Delivered

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the luxury brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, took delivery of the 746-guest Seven Seas Grandeur at the Italian shipyard, where she has been under construction for almost exactly two years. Her steel-cutting ceremony was held on November 18, 2021, and she was floated out of her construction berth for final outfitting in January 2023.

Seven Seas Grandeur is the third vessel in the Explorer class, and all three ships were built by Fincantieri. The 55,000-gross ton cruise ship is designed for affluent cruisers and features 15 suite categories, including the top-of-the-line Regent Suite.

At 4,400-square-feet, the suite offers two bedrooms, living room and dining room, two balconies with a heated mini-pool, and an in-suite spa. It also sports two original lithographs by Pablo Picasso.

Including the Picasso artwork, the ship has a 1,600-piece, multi-million dollar art collection that culminates in what the cruise line has called its masterpiece, “Journey in Jewels,” a Fabergé Egg that will be the first to permanently be on view at sea.

The "Seven Seas Grandeur" is ready to sail the seas, carrying with it a legacy of innovation and attention to the onboard experience.



Watch the video to relive the highlights of the delivery ceremony 👇#Fincantieri #FutureOnBoard #Cruise #Luxury @regentcruises… pic.twitter.com/4TJr3feG8I — Fincantieri (@Fincantieri) November 14, 2023

Seven Seas Grandeur is set to debut in Trieste, Italy, and sail a 7-day cruise to Barcelona on November 18, 2023. She will operate a 14-day transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to Miami on November 25, 2023 and her christening ceremony will be held at PortMiami on December 10, 2023.

In celebration of the Fabergé connection, Sarah Fabergé, the great-granddaughter of artist Peter Carl Fabergé, will serve as godmother at the naming ceremony. Following the christening, the ship will depart on a 3-night maiden cruise from PortMiami and homeport there for the winter, sailing a series of 7- to 16-night itineraries, including several Panama Canal transits.

Dining and Entertainment Take Center Stage on New Ship

Seven Seas Grandeur will feature several fine dining venues aimed at providing culinary perfection to guests. New dishes are being added to the Explorer-class signature restaurants, and some spaces have been redesigned and reimagined.

At Chartreuse, the ship’s French restaurant, three of seven new dishes are inspired by the 3-Michelin Star L’Auberge du Vieux Puits, the famous restaurant in the south of France. In a setting reminiscent of 1930’s Paris art deco, guests can dine on classic French cuisine such as halibut viennnoise with fennel, porcini, spinach and veal jus, and truffle cappuccino.

The Prime 7 steakhouse was redesigned to bring a more residential atmosphere, with Persian carpeting, antique leather, and new lighting. Signature dishes will feature Black Angus Beef, New Zealand lamb chops, and jumbo shrimp cocktail.

Photo Copyright: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Sette Mari at La Veranda will offer authentic Italian cuisine in a setting inspired by the Mediterranean, with panoramic windows allowing ocean vistas. Specialties will include cozze alla marinara e pepperoncino, a dish of black mussels in a sauce of garlic, chili flakes, fresh tomatoes, white wine and parsley, and zucchine ripiene, featuring baked zucchini stuffed with slow roasted prime rib, herbs and parmesan cheese.

Other dining venues include Compass Rose, also redesigned to include a waterfall sculpture, and Pacific Rim, offering Pan-Asian cuisine.

Several new entertainment offerings are sure to delight guests. Pasión is a dance celebration of the Tango, created by choreographer Francisco Forquera and Broadway costume designer Alejo Vietti, who worked with the ship’s lead choreographer, Britt Stewart, of “Dancing with the Stars” fame.

Read Also: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Details 2025-26 Grand Voyages

Ignite the Night is another high-energy dance performance created by Ryan Park, who has worked on Broadway productions such as “My Fair Lady,” “The King and I,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The Marauder’s Ball will entertain guests with a combination of modern music, folklore sea shanties, pirate legends, and seafaring escapades, while ICONS will take guests on a musical journey highlighting the hits by The Pointer Sisters, Hall & Oates, Adele, and Celine Dion, among others.