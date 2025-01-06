Severe Weather Causes Carnival-Owned Ship to Skip First Port

AIDAnova‘s first departure of the new year has already encountered difficulties with its first port of call, as poor weather has forced the ship to skip the destination. Homeported from Hamburg, Germany and sailing many northern itineraries, these types of diversions are to be expected during the winter months.

The 183,858-gross-ton, Excel-class ship departed Hamburg on Saturday, January 4, 2025 for her 7-night itinerary, expecting to call first on Southampton, UK on Monday, January 6.

Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions made it impossible for the vessel to safely maneuver up Southampton Water to reach the cruise terminal. With conditions expected to deteriorate through the day, the decision was made for the ship to simply skip the port visit.

“Due to adverse weather with wind gusts up to 68 knots and restricted tug availability we had to proceed to Cherbourgh, the next port on AIDAnova’s itinerary,” an AIDA Cruises spokesperson confirmed to the Southern Daily Echo.

With those extreme winds – 68 knots is just over 78 miles per hour – the ship could easily have been pushed off course and into obstacles or other vessels.

AIDAnova did move further out into the English Channel and sail in circles for a short period as the situation was evaluated. This is a common maneuver for cruise ships as they may wait out bad weather or confirm where the ship will go instead.

The original itinerary called for AIDAnova to be in Southampton from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., but instead, the vessel has enjoyed a day at sea. Her call to Cherbourg is from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7. There is no confirmation whether or not those port times will be adjusted.

After Cherbourg, AIDAnova will spend Wednesday in Le Havre (Paris) and Thursday in Zeebrugge, Belgium. Friday is intended as a day at sea as the ship makes her way back to Hamburg for debarkation on Saturday, January 11.

It is possible that further adjustments may be made to the ship’s itinerary if needed due to further poor weather in the region. Such decisions are always made with the most recent, updated information to ensure the safety of the ship, her passengers and crew, and the port communities she visits.

Cruise lines do their best to maintain original itineraries, knowing how important destinations are to booked guests, who may choose itineraries based on where a ship will visit. In the end, however, safety is always the top priority.

To be clear, while some local news reports used phrases like the ship “got into trouble” there was never any technical or mechanical problem with AIDAnova and all the ship’s systems are operating as expected. Onboard, crew members are undoubtedly taking extra steps to ensure the unexpected day at sea is as enjoyable as possible.

AIDAnova (Photo Credit: Repina Valeriya)

AIDAnova can welcome 5,252 travelers at double occupancy, or as many as 6,654 guests when fully booked. The ship will remain homeported from Hamburg through mid-April, at which time she will move to Kiel. She will return to Hamburg in early November.

Winter Weather Changes

While summer hurricanes that close multiple ports and can cause significant damage in their widespread paths often make headlines, winter storms can be just as destructive and disruptive to cruise ships.

High winds, waves, and uncontrollable swells can be very hazardous for cruise ships to navigate, particularly near rocky coasts or when docking and precise movements are necessary.

Just days ago, Hurtigruten’s MS Polarlys had to cancel multiple ports due to winter polar storms impacting Norway’s west coast. For guests booked on shorter legs of the cruise line’s ferry-like service in the region, their entire cruise was cancelled.

In late November 2024, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition remained in the Port of Tilbury for an entire 3-night getaway due to Storm Bert creating conditions too hazardous for the ship to leave. Instead, guests onboard enjoyed a stay-in-place cruise with dining, entertainment, and activities without ever leaving Tilbury.

No matter what the time of year, guests should always be understanding of weather-related changes to their cruise vacations and enjoy their sailings no matter what happens.