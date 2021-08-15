Seventh Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Operations and Departs Florida

Carnival Sunrise becomes the seventh ship in the fleet to resume sailings since the cruise line first suspended operations in March 2020. On Saturday, the ship departed from Miami, Florida, and she brings back the fun during a cruise in the Caribbean.

Carnival Sunrise Resumes Operations

Carnival Cruise Line is well and truly moving ahead with its resumption plans. Carnival Sunrise becomes the seventh to restart operations and the second in the fleet to resume out of PortMiami, Florida.

Carnival Sunrise departed Miami just after 4:00 PM on Saturday, and it’s the first time the ship is sailing with guests onboard in over 17 months. Like with other ships that have already resumed, the crew of Carnival Sunrise welcomed guests as they arrived onboard into the main atrium. Hundreds of crew members danced and held up “welcome home” signs as the ship’s DJ played music.

The ship’s first sailing back is a five-day Western Caribbean and Bahamas itinerary that includes a call, Ocho Rios, in Jamaica on Monday, August 16. Carnival Sunrise will be the first cruise ship to visit jamaica since the islands closed to cruise ships in 2020. It will no doubt be a huge step forward for the Caribbean nation and Carnival Cruise Line.

The Carnival cruise ship will also visit Bimini in the Bahamas as the final port of call. There will be two fun days at sea during the voyage, which will end back in Miami on Thursday, August 19. Carnival Sunrise will be offering a range of four- and five-day itineraries through the remainder of 2021 from the cruise capital of the world, Miami.

Sailing With Updated Protocols

What’s even more important about the vessel’s return to sailing are the updated protocols that went into effect on the day of departure, August 14. Carnival Cruise Line has implemented a new testing requirement for vaccinated guests.

This now means that proof of a negative test result taken within three days before departure must be presented at the terminal for the fully vaccinated. This new requirement is in effect through the end of October 2021 and is in addition to showing proof of being fully vaccinated. The cruise line has also implemented a new face mask guideline for indoors.

The protocol updates come due to the growing Delta variant and to make sure guests and crew remain safe during the voyage. Carnival Sunrise is sailing with at least 95% vaccinated guests. A small percentage won’t be vaccinated, such as those not eligible for the vaccine.

Carnival Cruise Ships Are Restarting

Carnival Sunrise is also the first Sunshine-class vessel to resume, and she follows six ships in the fleet that have already resumed. The previous ship to restart was the Carnival Magic out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 7. Carnival Sunrise joins Carnival Horizon, which restarted out of Miami on July 4 and offering Caribbean cruises.

The 101,508 gross ton Carnival cruise ship was formerly named Carnival Triumph before the huge transformation during a dry dock in 2019. The ship has a guest capacity of 2,984 at double occupancy. However, the ship will not be sailing at full capacity.

The next ship in the fleet to restart operations will be the Carnival Panorama out of Long Beach on August 21, 2021.