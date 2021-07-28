Seventh AIDA Cruise Ship to Resume Operations in September

AIDA Cruises, one of Carnival’s cruise brands based in Germany, continues to bring more ships back into service. AIDAluna will become the seventh in the fleet to resume when she begins sailings in September.

AIDAluna to Restart Operations

The cruise line will continue with its phased-in return to service and starting on September 5. The seventh vessel will resume operations. AIDAluna will sail three- and four-day voyages out of Kiel, Germany, through October 14, 2021.

On the four-day itinerary, the cruise ship will call at the Polish port of Gdynia after a relaxing sea day passing the island of Gotland, among others. On the four-day itinerary, AIDAluna will call in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

Photo By: Aida Cruises

AIDA Cruises first restarted cruises out of Kiel in May 2021 with the AIDAprima cruise ship. The vessel is currently sailing week-long voyages departing every Saturday, calling at Gothenburg, Visby on the island of Gotland, and Stockholm until Oct. 23, 2021.

In June, the cruise line announced that AIDAmar would restart out of Hamburg, Germany. The ship will depart every Saturday starting from July 31, including calls Amsterdam and Rotterdam, both in the Netherlands.

By the end of the year, the cruise line plans to have 10 ships sailing, including the new AIDAcosma, delivered in December 2021. AIDAluna is a Sphinx-class vessel at 69,200 gross tons and a guest capacity of over 2,000, along with 600 crew members.