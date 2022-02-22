Seven More Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Still to Restart

Now cruise ships are starting to sail with fewer restrictions, and COVID-19 having a more negligible effect on sailings; more and more guests are starting to return to cruising. With the steady resumption of operations, Norwegian Cruise Line ships are making a comeback.

We look at the options for cruises onboard the Norwegian ships and where the ships are sailing. Out of 17 vessels in the fleet, ten are currently operational, and by May 7, the entire fleet will be sailing again, giving more than enough opportunities for a cruise on one of the popular ships.

Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Are Sailing?

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Cruise Comeback is underway with ten ships already operational. Despite a short-lived setback earlier this year when the company halted sailings on several ships out of fears for the spread of the Omicron variant, the entire fleet will be operational before summer.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s focus is aimed at North America and the Caribbean for now; this will shift in the upcoming months to include the Mediterranean, Pacific, and Hawaii. The ten ships that are operational sail from seven different homeports.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

Miami is the most popular, with three Norwegian cruise ships sailing from the award-winning PortMiami terminal. Norwegian Encore is sailing on 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruises with calls to Puerto Plata, St Thomas, Tortola, and Great Stirrup Cay. Norwegian Joy is sailing the Western Caribbean on 7-day cruises with calls to Roatan, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

Norwegian Pearl sails from Miami and is busy with several charter voyages until April 2022, when she will start sailing to Bermuda from Boston. Another ship that is sailing the US-east coast is Norwegian Getaway. After sailing from Miami earlier this year, she has now repositioned to her new homeport in New Jersey. Sailing on 8-day cruises, she will visit ports such as Norfolk VA, Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay, and Nassau.

Norwegian Cruise Line ships that are operational:

Norwegian Bliss sailing the Panama Canal from Los Angeles, California

Norwegian Breakaway sailing the Caribbean from New Orleans, Louisiana

Norwegian Dawn sailing the Southern Caribbean from Tampa, Florida

Norwegian Epic sailing the Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Norwegian Escape sailing the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida

Norwegian Gem sailing the Southern Caribbean from New York, New York

Norwegian Encore sailing the Eastern Caribbean from Miami

Norwegian Joy sailing the Western Caribbean from Miami

Norwegian Pearl sailing the Caribbean from Miami

Norwegian Getaway sailing the east-coast from New Jersey

Which Norwegian Cruise Line Ships Are Resatrting Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has seven ships that are not in operation. In the coming months before summer, each of the seven will return to active duty. Norwegian Sky will begin sailing to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami on March 2, 2022, on a series of Bahamas and Key West cruises ranging from 3 to 5 days.

Norwegian Sky Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Vlad G / Shutterstock)

Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship to resume operations outside the United States when it departs from Panama City. On March 29, she will embark on a 12-day cruise to San Diego, California. It will visit a number of ports off the beaten track, including San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua; Acajutla, El Salvador; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, and more.

Norwegian Jewel will resume operations on March 30 from Civitavecchia, Italy. This ship will sail to the Greek Isles. From April 3, Norwegian Star will also operate in the area, sailing from Barcelona, Spain.

In April 2022, the only sizeable US-registered cruise ship will begin sailing from Honolulu, Hawaii. Pride of America will visit the islands during a series of seven-day cruises. The Norwegian Sun will sail from Seattle on May 5, marking the beginning of the Alaskan season.

The Norwegian Cruise Line ships that will start operations in the coming months are:

Norwegian Sky is starting March 2, 2022, to the Eastern Caribbean from Miami, Florida.

Norwegian Jade starting March 30, 2022, to the Greek Isles from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

Norwegian Jewel starting March 29, 2022, to the Panama Canal from Panama City, Panama

Norwegian Star beginning April 3, 2022, to the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Spain

Pride of America beginning April 9, 2022, to the Hawai’i from Honolulu, Hawai’i

Norwegian Sun beginning May 5, 2022, to Alaska from Seattle, Washington

Norwegian Spirit starting May 7, 2022, to Hawai’i from Papeete, Tahiti

All in all, there is a wide variety of cruises to choose from. With the added benefits that Norwegian Cruise Line offers, the company is certainly worth a look if you’re thinking about cruising in the upcoming days.