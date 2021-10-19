Seven Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Sail Europe in 2023

Celebrity Cruises announced its European itineraries for 2023 this week. The company will be going all out in the continent with seven ships sailing itineraries ranging from four to 13-nights. Guests can also look forward to no less than 45 overnight stays in some of Europe’s most popular cities, as well as overnight stays in the African continent in Alexandria, Egypt.

The ships sailing in Europe will be spread out from the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Western Europe, and Northern Europe. Included in those seven cruise ships are all three Edge-class series ships, including the newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, which trailblazing Captain Kate McCue will captain.

European Focus For Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises aims to have no less than seven ships operating in the waters around the European continent in 2023. Guests can set sail on all three of Celebrity Cruises’ newest Edge Series ships.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

These include the most recent of the three, Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Edge. They will be joined by the recently modernized Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, and Celebrity Reflection.

Also read: Celebrity Cruise Ship to Sail from Los Angeles on Pacific Coast Cruises in 2023

The four to 13-night cruises, which include more seven-night sailings than ever before, will give guests the chance to experience some of the world’s most beautiful ports. This includes Flam (Norway) in the Norwegian Fjords, Alexandria (Egypt); Lisbon (Portugal); Kotka (Finland); Jerusalem (Israel), and many more.

Celebrity Apex at the Norwegian Fjords (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Apex will be sailing the Norwegian Fjords, departing from the Dutch capital Amsterdam. From there, the ships will visit Oslo, Flam, and much more. Apex will also be the first Celebrity ship to visit Egypt since 2012.

The vessel will sail an itinerary focussed on the antiquities with visits to Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean, including an overnight in Alexandria. It will enable guests to visit the Pyramids and Sphinx.

Late Night Sailings And Santorini Sunsets

In 2023 the groundbreaking Celebrity Beyond will return to Europe under the command of record-breaking Captain Kate McCue. That’s not all though, besides the Apex ships, there will be many more options for guests to see Europe from onboard a Celebrity cruise ship.

Celebrity Cruise Ship at Santorini (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

“With all three of our industry-leading Edge Series ships sailing in Europe complemented by four additional stunning ships in our fleet, Celebrity will sail the continent in unrivalled luxury. From our new, exciting itineraries and our return to some of the most popular cities in the world, we have so much planned in Europe for 2023 and we’re really looking forward to sharing the culture and charm of this region with our guests as they Journey Wonderfull with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Infinity will be sailing from Lisbon in Portugal on a series of nine-night cruises that visit Spain and Portugal. Besides the cruises from Lisbon, Infinity will also sail on a series of cruises from Athens, Greece; these will visit the stunning Greek Islands and Eastern Mediterranean.

Also read: Three Celebrity Cruise Ships to Sail Alaska for the 2023 Summer Season

Celebrity Constellation will also sail the Greek Islands, although it might be Celebrity Reflection with the most stunning itinerary in Greece.

She will be sailing to popular vacation hotspots such as Mykonos, Santorini, and Rhodes. Guests will be able to enjoy sunsets over the caldera in Santorini as Celebrity has scheduled late-night departures for Celebrity Reflection.