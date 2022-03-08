Seven Carnival Cruise Ships Meet Up Near Cozumel as Part of 50th Birthday

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday, a seven-ship meetup near Cozumel in Mexico took place. The historic event took place on the day of the cruise line’s Birthday and was enjoyed by thousands of guests on each of the seven cruise ships.

Seven Carnival Cruise Ships Meetup

On March 7, seven Carnival cruise ships met up just off the coast of Cozumel in Mexico to celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday. It’s being called “one of the biggest parties at sea,” with thousands of guests on each vessel celebrating the historic event.

Each ship hosted its own party on the Lido, where guests joined the Cruise Director and the Playlist Productions cast for a special birthday party. The DJ on each ship also pumped out the tunes to get everyone in the party mood.

As part of the celebrations on board, the cruise line offered guests to take part in what it’s calling the biggest “Ship-Tok” at sea. The entertainment staff taught guests and led a choreographed dance inspired by Carnival’s 50th Birthday. The dance will be posted on the cruise line’s TikTok account on Thursday, March 10.

The Carnival ships lined up at sea, making a series of maneuvers and blasting their horns to mark the celebration. Carnival Cruise Line brand Ambassador John Heald also captured the ship’s horns and the atmosphere onboard in a series of live videos.

Seven ships took part in the big meetup on March 7, led by the flagship, Mardi Gras. The other six vessels included Carnival Breeze, Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Glory, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista.

The celebrations will continue with another two meetups at sea on what are known as sailabrations cruises. On March 9, six Carnival ships will meet in The Bahamas between Eleuthera and Nassau, including Carnival Conquest, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Legend, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Sunshine.

On March 11, the final ship meetup will take place with the Carnival Miracle and Carnival Panorama in Baja, Mexico, just off the coast of Ensenada.

It was a big day for Carnival Cruise Line, not just with the ships meeting up, but also with Carnival Spirit resuming operations from Jacksonville, Florida. The vessel was recently redeployed to the US after Australia remained closed to cruise ships. It becomes the first time Carnival Spirit sailed from the US in 10 years and the first cruise from JAXPORT in two years.

The entire Carnival fleet will be back sailing by the summer with Carnival Paradise and Carnival Splendor still waiting to welcome guests back on board.