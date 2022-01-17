Select Itinerary Changes for Three Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival cruise line announced several itinerary changes for three different vessels this week for voyages departing this year, in 2023, and in 2024. It includes changes to the Fun Ship Meetup cruise aboard Carnival Sunrise later this year. Other ships that have changed their itineraries include Carnival Radiance for a cruise in December of this year and two cruises for Carnival Freedom in 2023.

Four Itinerary Changes for Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Cruise line announced four itinerary changes for Carnival Sunrise. This includes two cruises in 2022 and two cruises in 2024. The first cruise is the Fun Ship Meetup which departs on March 5. The original itinerary would have left Miami on March 5 with the Fun Ship Meetup on March 7 and visited Costa Maya, Belize City, and Roatan Island.

The new itinerary still includes the Fun Ship Meetup on March 7, but Costa Maya has been dropped for Cozumel. The vessel will first visit Belize on March 8, then Roatan, Honduras on March 9, and Cozumel, Mexico on March 10.

Photo Credit: Carnival Sunrise in New York

The following itinerary change is a Bahamas and Grand Turk cruise on October 22. The original itinerary would have sailed from Miami to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, and Grand Turk. For this cruise, Half Moon Cay has been replaced with Princess Cays.

Read Also: Nassau, Bahamas Travel Tips – What You Need to Know

Finally, two cruises in 2024 have also seen changes. The February 1 and the March 14 cruises in 2024 were scheduled to visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau but instead will sail to Princess Cays and Nassau. For both these cruises, Half Moon Cay is replaced with Princess Cays.

Two Itinerary Changes for Carnival Freedom

There have been two itinerary changes for Carnival Freedom announced by Carnival Cruise Line. Both changes are for cruises next year, in 2023.

The first cruise is the January 8, 2023, Eastern Caribbean sailing from Miami, Florida. This voyage had been scheduled to sail to Princess Cays, Grand Turk, and Puerto Plata. This has now been changed to Half Moon Cay on January 9, a day at sea, Amber Cove on January 11, and Grand Turk on January 12.

Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel / Shutterstock

The second cruise to be changed is an Eastern Caribbean cruise sailing February 25, 2023, from Miami, Florida, where the call to Grand Turk on March 3 has been replaced with a call to Amber Cove.

Minor Change for Carnival Radiance

Carnival Radiance has also seen one change to the itinerary for the December 19 cruise from Long Beach, California. The voyage will call in Ensenada the day after leaving Los Angeles instead of having a day at sea first.

Why is Carnival Making These Changes?

All changes are pretty standard changes for cruise lines to implement. These could result from port requirements, such as the maximum number of ships allowed in port on any one day. It could also be a case of fuel economy, where changing ports would impact sailing speed and thus fuel consumption.

Always keep in mind that itineraries are never guaranteed when booking a cruise. Ports of call can always be canceled by either the cruise line, such as is the case with these changes from Carnival, or even en route to a destination if the Captain and officers feel there is a need to do so.