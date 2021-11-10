Second Spirit-Class Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery

Carnival Cruise line continues to roll out its new livery across the fleet, and the latest ship to receive the new look is the Carnival Spirit. The vessel has completed its dry dock that took place in Dubai.

Carnival Spirit Completes Dry Dock

This year, Carnival Cruise Line has been busy upgrading ships and rolling out the new red, white and blue livery design despite the suspension of operations. Carnival Spirit is now the ninth Carnival ship to receive the new look during a dry dock and the second Spirit-class ship, following sister ship Carnival Legend in September 2021.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

The dry dock took place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where the ship has remained for several months. The upgrade that started in October 2021 included minor enhancements and maintenance such as new carpeting, tiling, and other cosmetic changes. The Ol’ Fashioned BBQ venue was also removed.

While updates were happening onboard, the new livery was painted on the hull with the iconic red, white and blue Carnival colors that can be found on the funnel. The cruise line first introduced the new design on the new Mardi Gras cruise ship during construction in 2020.

Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

New Livery Rollout

Since the Mardi Gras, nine Carnival cruise ships have received the new livery, starting with Carnival Magic in June 2021. The ships have also received some minor upgrades at the same time, except for Carnival Radiance, which was transformed from Carnival Victory on one of the longest dry docks ever due to the pandemic.

Moat upgrades have been taking place in Cadiz, Spain, and Marseille, France. However, the two Australian vessels Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor, are currently on hold in Dubai due to Australia not yet being open for cruise operations. The nearest shipyard to them is Drydocks World, located near the cruise port.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Spirit has undergone a total of eight dry docks during her time of service. The most significant ones took place in 2012, 2015, and 2018 when many new features were added, such as the FUN 2.0 enhancements, WaterWorks, and changes to multiple venues.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to roll out its new livery across the fleet for the remainder of 2021 and through 2022. Carnival Spirit will remain on hold and is currently not scheduled to restart operations until after February 20, 2022. The vessel is the first in her class and entered service in 2001. The ship is 88,500 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,124 at double occupancy, along with 930 international crew members.