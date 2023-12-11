Second Sphere-Class Princess Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Star Princess, the second Sphere-class ship for Princess Cruises, reached a milestone on Monday as construction continues in Italy.

The sister ship to Sun Princess – expected to be delivered in early 2024 – is on schedule to begin sailing on August 4, 2025, on a 9-day inaugural voyage to Italy and Greece from Rome (Civitavecchia).

Keel Laid for Star Princess at Fincantieri Shipyard

On Monday, Princess Cruises and its partners at the Monfalcone, Italy, shipyard celebrated as the Star Princess‘ keel was lowered into position in the drydocks. The keel – located on the bottom of the ship – provides the foundation for the vessel and weighs 500 tons.

The ceremony with Princess Cruises and Fincantieri Shipyard officials included a blessing for the ship along with the welding of a Princess Cruises medallion into the vessel.

When completed, Star Princess will join its sister, Sun Princess, as the largest ship built by the cruise line, each able to carry up to 4,300 passengers. Both ships will also be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner marine fuel than current fleets.

Star Princess Keel Laying Ceremony

“Our multi-decade shipbuilding collaboration continues to progress as we build spectacular ships that are enabled by the most advanced technology available while infusing magnificent Italian craftsmanship and respecting beautiful Princess design heritage,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

The construction process will reach another major milestone in the months ahead when Star Princess is floated out onto the water for the very first time. The vessel will also undergo very important sea trials before finally being delivered to the cruise line before its maiden voyage.

New Princess Cruise Ships Offer Slew of New Amenities

Star Princess will be the second Sphere Class ship, following its sister ship, Sun Princess, which is due to begin sailing in February 2024. Both ships offer a two-story Lotus Spa, entertainment by Cirque Éloize, an adults-only retreat called The Sanctuary and a variety of new restaurant and bar concepts.

Other Sphere Class amenities include The Dome, a multi-deck glass structure said to be inspired by the terraces of Santorini. During the day, The Dome is home to an indoor/outdoor swimming pool. In the evenings, the venue is transformed into a lively entertainment hub.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Other features of the new ships include the Princess Theater, an in-the-round performance hall with LCD panels, and a 3-story dining room with sweeping views of the surrounding waters.

The new Star Princess will be the third ship to use that name in the Princess Cruises line. Star Princess is set to debut Aug. 4, 2025, sailing a 9-day inaugural Italy and Greece roundtrip voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), with destinations that include Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples.

For the 2025-26 season, Star Princess will join Sun Princess at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades for 7-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.