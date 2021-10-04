Second Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Restarts Sailings From Texas

Royal Caribbean continues the successful restart operations of its fleet this October with three different vessels. The first of those three set sail this weekend from Galveston, Texas. Liberty of the Seas sailed on Sunday on a 7-Night Western Caribbean cruise.

Liberty of the Seas sets sail from Galveston, Texas

Good news for those living in or near Galveston as their choice of cruise ships just increased once again. With several Carnival Cruise ships and Independence of the Seas already operating from the port, there is a good variety of cruise ships to sail on.

Liberty of the Seas set sail on October 3, 2021, on a 7-day Western Caribbean cruise calling in such ports as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy several days at sea and explore the ship at their leisure.

There is plenty to explore on the 2007-built former largest cruise ship in the world. With an Ice-skating ring, Royal Caribbean’s Flowrider, the Perfect Storm waterslides, and Splashaway Bay waterpark there is more than enough to keep a maximum of 3798 passengers occupied.

Liberty of the Seas is the first of three Royal Caribbean cruise ships to set sail this October. The 155,889 gross tons vessel’s itinerary did change somewhat from the originally scheduled cruises.

Royal Caribbean had scheduled the vessel to sail to Falmouth in Jamaica and Georgetown in the Cayman Islands. While Jamaica is slowly but surely opening for cruise ship tourism, Falmouth is not open yet.

The Jamaican government is for now limiting the operations to Ocho Rios. A cruise ban remains in place for the Cayman Islands until at least 2022, although there have been discussions on the island group to ban cruise ships permanently.

Liberty of the Seas Health Protocols

Royal Caribbean did make some changes to its health protocols in recent weeks, although largely they stay virtually the same as in September. All guests aboard Liberty of the Seas, age 12 and over, must be fully vaccinated 14 days before the cruise’s start.

Children aged between 2- and 11 must bring a PCR or Antigen test stating they have been tested negative for COVID-19 taken no more than three days before boarding.

Guests who have been fully vaccinated will also need proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken no more than two days before boarding day. This test can either be done through a licensed testing facility or by using home test kits.

October Restart Plans

Royal Caribbean will have three ships sailing from Texas, and fourteen ships will be operational in total after October. Cruises will also be returning to Tampa Bay on October 16 when Serenade of the Seas sets sail after her repositioning cruise from Los Angeles.

Galveston will be busy towards the end of the month as the third Royal Caribbean ship will start sailing from the port on October 29. This is after the short technical stop Adventure of the Seas has made in the Damen Shiprepair yard in Brest, France; she is scheduled to set sail on a course towards Galveston on October 15.

Serenade of the Seas will be alternating Western Caribbean and Bahamas cruises. Adventure of the Seas will be sailing 4- and 5-day Western Caribbean cruises.