Second Princess Cruises Ship Begins Sailings from Port of Los Angeles

Majestic Princess has become the second ship in the fleet to begin sailings from the Port of Los Angeles in California. It comes after the vessel has completed a partial season sailing in Alaska out of Seattle, Washington.

Majestic Princess Begins Cruises from LA

Princess Cruises has made another significant step in bringing its fleet back into service, with Majestic Princess becoming the second in the fleet to begin sailings from Los Angeles, California.

After completing a partial season in Alaska, the vessel welcomed guests at the Port of Los Angeles on October 6 to begin 14 roundtrip departures through the end of the year. The itineraries include ports of calls in the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the West Coast ranging from three to 10 days.

“We’re pleased to welcome guests aboard Majestic Princess today and celebrate the ship’s maiden voyage from the West Coast,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “We have we been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping the City of Angels generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our West Coast cruises homeporting from here year over year.”

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz and Port Executive Director Gene Seroka (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises has been sailing from Los Angeles since 1965 and is the leading cruise operator on the West Coast. The cruise line contributed $594 million to the economy of Los Angeles in 2019 and is an essential part of the cruise industry, with over 700 ship vitis in LA over the past decade.

“Our popularity as a leading west coast cruise port is directly connected to the longstanding partnership we have had with Princess Cruises,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “The convenient and premium vacation experience that travelers enjoy on Majestic Princess and other Princess vessels have helped the Port of Los Angeles evolve into a year-around cruise port, and we are excited to be forecasting a record 200 sailings in 2022.”

Majestic Princess is sailing for fully vaccinated guests and a negative test result taken within two before departure must also be shown before being allowed onboard. The ship features the OceanMedallion tech, a quarter-sized wearable device providing further protection and enhanced experiences such as touch-free boarding and location features.

The Royal-class vessel is 143,700 gross tons and first entered service in March 2017. The ship has a guest capacity of 3,560 along with 1,346 international crew members.

Grand Princess was the first in the fleet to restart from the Port of Los Angeles on September 25, 2021. The ship is offering 11 sailings from the port in 2021.