Second Nova-Class Ship Delivered to Silversea Cruises

Silversea has expanded its fleet with the official introduction of Silver Ray, the second ship in the cruise line’s Nova Class. The official handover ceremony took place in Eemshaven, Netherlands, on May 14, two days ahead of schedule.

The handover included the traditional maritime flag-changing ceremony, during which the ship’s flag was switched to that of Silversea, signifying the transfer of ownership and command from shipbuilders at Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany to the cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean Group.

“We are thrilled to take delivery of Silver Ray, the newest ultra-luxury and expedition jewel in Royal Caribbean Group’s game-changing fleet,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “We are fortunate to have the best people working together to dream and create unforgettable experiences for our guests, including the Meyer Werft shipyard team, whose partnership has enabled us to continue pushing boundaries.”

Silver Ray Delivery Ceremony (Photo Credit: Meyer Werft)

Added Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea, “In addition to being one of the most energy-efficient ships ever built, Silver Ray’s game-changing, outward-facing ship design enables greater access and connection for our guests to the incredible destinations we visit.”

Silver Ray’s journey to its official launch included a 25-mile conveyance down the River Ems from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, in late April, followed by successful technical and nautical sea trails in the North Sea in May, overseen by Captain Alessandro Zanello.

The welcoming ceremony also featured the collective signing of official documents confirming Silver Ray’s readiness for service, formalizing the handover.

“I feel honored that my first delivery as president of Silversea is to welcome Silver Ray to our fleet,” said Hernandez. “I can’t wait for our guests to experience everything this remarkable ship has to offer.”

Silver Ray Set for Inaugural Voyage

Silver Ray will embark on its maiden cruise on June 15 from Lisbon, Portugal. The 12-night voyage on the 54,700-gross-ton ship will reposition it to Italy ahead of its summer voyages in the Mediterranean.

Traveling to Civitavecchia (Rome), the ship will call in Cadiz, Malaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, and Palamos, Spain; along with St. Tropez, France; and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy.

Silversea’s Silver Ray, Marquee (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

Its voyage from Rome to Venice, taking place June 27 through July 8, will call on Naples, Sorrento, Palermo, Trieste, and Siracusa, Italy, as well as La Valletta, Malta; Kotor, Montenegro; and Split and Zadar, Croatia.

The 728-passenger and 544-crew-led Silver Ray will then spend July and November traveling between homeports in Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece, before crossing the Atlantic in December 2024 for a season in the Caribbean, based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Silver Ray Float Out

Like its sister ship, Silver Nova, which launched in August 2023, the nine-deck Silver Ray boasts a 1:13 crew-to-guest ratio, as well as a high space-to-guest-ratio of 75 gross tons per guests, to provide ample space and personalized service.

Silver Ray boasts 363 staterooms, each with step-out balconies and many offering 270-degree views. The ship’s staterooms, lounge spaces, and wellness program are inspired by the ancient Roman tradition of Otium, which is meant to evoke a sense of relaxation, indulgence, and leisure.

Passengers will find reimagined pool decks and new outdoor venues, including the open-air Dusk Bar and the outdoor dining venue Marquee, which is open from early morning until late evening. Onboard amenities include Silversea’s largest selection of bars, lounges, and restaurants, including the cruise line’s innovative Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) culinary program.