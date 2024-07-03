Second Itinerary Change for Carnival Ship Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Carnival Liberty has changed itineraries for the second time due to Hurricane Beryl, ensuring that guests are offered the smoothest possible sailing under challenging weather conditions. This change has cancelled one of the ship’s three ports of call on her current cruise, but keeps the vessel as far as possible from the storm.

Carnival Liberty departed New Orleans on Sunday, June 30, 2024 for what was to have been a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary calling on Roatan, Belize, and Cozumel.

Because of the projected path of Hurricane Beryl, guests were informed onboard that the ship would visit the ports in a different order to better avoid the storm, first Cozumel, then Belize, then Roatan.

Unfortunately, as the storm has continued its path through the Caribbean, that route is no longer possible, and travelers were notified of another change.

“Hurricane Beryl is now moving through the Caribbean as a major storm. In preparation for its impact, officials in Belize have advised that the port will be closed Thursday, July 4, and our visit is now cancelled,” the letter delivered to guests’ staterooms read. “Our team attempted to secure a substitute port, however, there are no possible options.”

Instead, Carnival Liberty has moved up her visit to Roatan to Wednesday, July 3, and will then proceed to New Orleans well away from the storm. Shore excursions booked through Carnival Cruise Line, as well as taxes, fees, and port expenses associated with Belize, are being automatically refunded to guests’ onboard accounts.

“I know you were looking forward to our original itinerary, but trust you understand these decisions are being made with safety as a priority,” the letter explained. “As we sail, you may encounter added movement of the ship. As a reminder, please take extra precaution while walking around and use handrails when possible.”

The 110,428-gross-ton, Conquest-class ship can host up to 3,966 guests when fully booked. Carnival Liberty is also home to approximately 1,160 international crew members who will now ensure the extra sea day is filled with fun, games, activities, music, and more.

The port closure affects not only the main port in Belize City, but all ports within Belizean jurisdiction, including private islands. There is no set time for the ports to reopen.

“Ships are prohibited from entering the ports and harbours of Belize until the Ports Commissioner lifts this order in writing,” the official closure notice from the Belize Port Authority reads.

Exactly when ports may reopen will depend on the storm’s overall impact and any damage that may be inflicted on harbors, docks, and local infrastructure that supports port operations. All ports will be assessed as soon as it is safe to do so, and will reopen as soon as possible.

Hurricane Beryl Moving to Jamaica

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Beryl is a strong Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour. The storm’s center is located 125 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica and moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour.

Hurricane Beryl Track (Credit: NOAA)

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for all of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northern coast of Belize, while a hurricane watch extends from the northern tip of Belize to the northern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, including Cozumel.

Read Also: All Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl is expected to reach the Yucatan coast by late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, though the storm’s intensity at that point cannot be precisely determined. If wind shear increases, the storm will weaken, but the speed and extent of weakening is not clear.

“Beryl is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it passes near Jamaica in the next 12 [hours], the Cayman Islands early on Thursday, and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday,” the discussion from NCH Forecasters Bucci and Blake reads.

Cruise guests with any destinations along the storm’s path for the coming days should stay in close contact with their cruise line for potential updates and itinerary changes, and should remain flexible with their travel plans throughout hurricane season.