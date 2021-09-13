Second Disney Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Florida

After being away for eighteen months, the magic has returned onboard Disney Fantasy. The ship sailed from Port Canaveral on Saturday, September 11. It is only the second Disney cruise ship to resume operations in the United States since the industry shutdown in March last year.

Disney Fantasy Starts Operations

Disney Fantasy became the second cruise ship sailing for the Florida-based cruise line to set sail on September 11 in the US, and the third in total for the cruise line, when she departed from Port Canaveral on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.

The voyage will see the vessel calling at the cruise line’s private island of Castaway Cay twice before having a day at sea. The ship will remain on a Bahamian itinerary until October 9, after which there will be some changes.

As we reported last week, the 2,500 passenger Disney Fantasy, will sail on cruises of seven nights or longer from Port Canaveral starting October 9, 2021. These itineraries will include stops in the Bahamas and Mexico.

Photo Credit: Jen Helton / Shutterstock.com

Guests can enjoy Disney’s Halloween special this fall onboard Disney Fantasy sailing from Port Canaveral and onboard Disney Wonder sailing from San Diego, California.

The “Halloween on the High Seas” activities include Mickey’s Mouse-querade which will have the Disney characters dressed up in Halloween attire, an interactive movie experience with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing and Scream, Halloween activities for the entire family, and of course, Halloween-themed desserts, beverages and more!

The four Disney Cruise Line ships have been steadily getting ready for their respective restarts. The first two ships to start operations for the cruise line did so already in August. The Disney Magic has been sailing on hugely popular UK cruises and repositioning to PortMiami towards the end of October.

She will start sailing four and five-night voyages to Mexico and the Bahamas on October 28. Disney Dream, in the meantime, has been cruising around the Bahamas from Port Canaveral on a 3-day and 4-day itinerary.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

The following Disney Cruise Line ship to return to service will be Disney Wonder sailing from San Diego, California, on October 1. The cruise ship will start with three-night sailings featuring a stop at Ensenada, Mexico, and a day at sea; the ship will also be sailing on 4-night cruises, which will feature two days at sea and a stop at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

For all sailings onboard the Disney ships all guests 12 years old and up must be fully vaccinated. Children 11 and younger will have to provide a negative PCR test taken within three days from departure, and provide a negative test result at the pier. Guests will also undergo an additional rapid test before boarding.

Last but not least, the company’s newest ship, which is still under construction at this time, will set sail in the summer of 2022. Disney Wish’s inaugural season will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay

The ship’s maiden voyages will sail on June 9 for an extraordinary five-night maiden voyage that includes two days at sea and stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay.

In recent months, Disney’s newest arrival has been getting massive attention as the cruise line has been steadily revealing details of onboard activities and outlets. These include an adults-only area called the Quiet Cove pool district; a variety of gourmet cafes, relaxed bars, upscale lounges; and more. Bookings will be open to the general public on May 27, 2021.