Second Carnival Ship Begins Alaska Cruise Season

Carnival Spirit has embarked on her first Alaska cruise this summer, departing from Seattle. Over the coming days, the ship will visit a series of picturesque destinations across the northern state, including Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria in British Columbia, before returning to Seattle.

Carnival Spirit is just one of three Carnival cruise ships that are sailing to Alaska this season, with Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa sailing from Seattle and Carnival Miracle sailing from San Francisco on a schedule that alternates Alaska cruises with visits to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Spirit‘s Summer In Alaska

Carnival Spirit has set sail on her first Alaska cruise this summer. This initial voyage is just the beginning of Carnival Spirit‘s busy summer schedule, with a total of 20 cruises to Alaska planned for the season. The 88,500-gross-ton Spirit-class cruise ship will operate in Alaska through September this year.

Each of the twenty cruises will follow the same itinerary as the first. After setting off from Seattle, guests will get to know the ship during a day at sea. Following a relaxing and fun day, ports of call include Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria, British Columbia, before returning to Seattle, Washington.

After completing its Alaskan season, Carnival Spirit will embark on a 16-day sailing to New Orleans, passing through the Panama Canal, and ultimately repositioning to her new homeport of Mobile, Alabama, on October 6, 2023.

Photo Credit: fitzcrittle / Shutterstock

Next year, Carnival Spirit will return for another Alaska season on a similar voyage, departing from Mobile on April 7, 2024, and featuring stops in destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

It has been a busy couple of weeks with news about Carnival Spirit, as Carnival Cruise Line recently announced new itineraries for the 2024-2025 cruise season as well.

Besides sailing from Mobile, Alabama for the first time in October this year, the ship will return to Alabama in 2024. Carnival Cruise Line has also revealed two new Carnival Journeys cruises departing from Seattle. These two cruises include Carnival’s first-ever cruise from Seattle to Hawaii.

Other Carnival Ships Exploring Alaska

Carnival Spirit is not the only Carnival Cruise ship to set sail for Alaska this season. Carnival Miracle began her Alaska season on April 23.

The second Spirit-class cruise ship sailing to Alaska alternates cruises to Alaska from San Francisco with cruises to the Mexican Riviera. This gives guests the rare opportunity to sail on back-to-back cruises visiting icy glaciers and white sandy beaches.

During this season, Carnival Miracle will embark on various cruises, including 14-night Alaska, 3-night Baja Mexico, 4-night Baja Mexico, and 10-night Alaska voyages.

Another exciting addition to Carnival’s Alaska cruise offerings is Carnival Luminosa, which will join Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle on May 4. This marks the first time Carnival Luminosa will sail from a US port, following her inaugural season in Australia and a 22-night transpacific cruise.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Guests on board Carnival Luminosa have thoroughly enjoyed all the extraordinary experiences of sailing from Australia, visiting pristine beaches, and taking in the local culture. Now, our fantastic shipboard crew members have a great opportunity to share this beautiful ship with even more guests for a new series of unforgettable cruises across Alaska,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, earlier this year.

With Carnival Spirit, Carnival Miracle, and Carnival Luminosa all setting sail for Alaska, passengers can look forward to a range of cruise experiences exploring the region’s natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural attractions, as well as different experiences aboard each individual ship.

As summer approaches, these Carnival ships will certainly offer memorable adventures for their guests during what is Carnival’s biggest-ever Alaska season, bringing even more travelers to this dream destination.