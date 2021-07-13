Second Carnival Cruise Ship to Restart from Galveston

She’s been in Galveston since the start of May, and the crew must be eager to get going once again after looking at Galveston Wharves for the last six weeks. Thursday, July 15, will be the day the crew, passengers, and Carnival Cruise Line have been waiting for as Carnival Breeze will become the third Carnival Cruise ship to resume sailings.

Guests will be boarding the vessel between 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM, while the vessel will be departing the dock at 3:30 PM if you are eager to see her set off!

What to Expect for Carnival Breeze?

After the successful cruises onboard Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, expectations are high for Carnival Breeze. Carnival Vista sailed on July 3 from Galveston and concluded her first cruise, the same counts for Carnival Horizon, which concluded her first voyage from Miami just days ago.

The third Carnival ship to resume sailings will be setting off on July 15 on a 4-day itinerary that will see her sail from Galveston with a call in Cozumel and two fun days at sea. Carnival Breeze’s season will see her sail on 4- and 5-day voyages from Galveston. The 5-day itinerary also includes a call in Costa Maya or Progreso, Yucatan.

As we’ve seen with both Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, the ship will be sailing under a fully vaccinated pathway, which means that 95% of the guests and 98% of the crew members must be vaccinated. Cruises on the Dream-class vessel will not be fully booked though; Carnival is sailing her vessels at 70% capacity.

For guests not vaccinated, there will be a surcharge of $150 to do mandatory testing during and before the end of the voyage. Although this will put a damper on the excitement for those unvaccinated guests as the charge also applies to all children not vaccinated. Brand Ambassador John Heald made the announcement last week saying:

“We know that this puts an expense on the cruise that you probably didn’t account for when you booked the cruise, but we have to keep everybody safe.”

Photo Credit: Valerie Johnson / Shutterstock.com

What’s Changed On Board?

As we noted yesterday, there have been some changes on board the Carnival ships that are noteworthy. Guests onboard will be happy to note that the embarkation day emergency drill is far less intrusive than what we are used to from the past.

By simply watching a safety video through the Carnival Hub App, walking to your emergency station, and noting how to don a lifejacket, the drill is already completed. Other changes that the cruise line has implemented include cabin service, which will be done only once, adding an additional safety measure for crew members in housekeeping. On this, John Heald said the following:

“As part of our new health and safety protocols, we are now servicing staterooms once a day to limit access to your stateroom. Aside from our daily service, should you need anything else, the team is only a phone call away. Anyway, you can choose either morning or evening service.“

Other than that, Carnival is placing significant importance on the Carnival Hub App; as we said before, the emergency drill is done mainly through the app.

Also, Fun Times, the daily program much loved by Carnival guests, has gone paperless, and the app serves as a handy tool to call up menus in bars and restaurants, order pizza and beers for delivery, and much more.

So there we are, a few days more, and another ship resumes sailing. While it certainly isn’t every ship just yet, it is a promising start from Carnival Cruise Line!

.