Second Carnival Cruise Ship Begins Sailing from Long Beach, California

Carnival Miracle resumed sailings from the Port of Long Beach in California and became the second ship in the fleet restart from the state. The Spirit-class cruise ship has also completed its season in Alaska, out of Seattle, Washington.

Carnival Miracle Sails from Long Beach

The Spirit-class cruise ship has become the second in the fleet to resume sailings out of Long Beach, California, and it comes after the ship has already been sailing from Seattle, Washington to Alaska since the end of July 2021.

On Monday afternoon, guests were welcomed on board with a party atmosphere and dancing from the crew in the atrium. The event was hosted by popular cruise director Jen Baxter and attended by the ship’s captain.

The cruise line has made it special for guests on every ship that has resumed operations, and even though Carnival Miracle has already been sailing in Alaska, it was no different for Long Beach.

Carnival Miracle kicked off its offerings from Long Beach with a four-day Mexican Riviera itinerary. The ship is making calls at Avalon at Catalina Island and Ensenada in Mexico. The vessel will then make a return to its homeport on Friday, November 1, 2021. Carnival Miracle will offer three- and four-day cruises for the remainder of the year.

Three Carnival Ships from Long Beach

Carnival Miracle joins Carnival Panorama, which became the first to resume from the Port of Long Beach on August 21, 2021. The Vista-class vessel is offering week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Cruise Line will have a total of three ships sailing from the port before the end of the year as the newly transformed Carnival Radiance will join the two ships. The vessel is currently in the final stages of its $200 million transformations in Cadiz, Spain.

Carnival Radiance will depart the shipyard on October 18 and begin a seven-week journey to long Beach via a stop in Miami and a transit through the Panama Canal. Carnival Radiance will eventually begin cruises from Long Beach on December 13, 2021, offering three- and four-day voyages.

So far, eleven Carnival ships have restarted operations across the U.S., including the Carnival Miracle, when the vessel resumed from Seattle to Alaska. A further six vessels are still waiting to resume operations, including Carnival Freedom from Miami, Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral, Carnival Valor from New Orleans, Carnival Legend from Baltimore, Carnival Conquest from Miami, and Carnival Radiance from Long Beach. Carnival Pride, currently sailing from Baltimore, will also shift to Tampa in November 2021.