Search Ends for Passenger Overboard from Royal Caribbean Ship

After more than 15 hours of searching just north of Nassau, the search for a woman overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas has been suspended.

The decision to end the active search and rescue operations was made by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, which was leading the joint effort with the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

“We were informed by [the Royal Bahamas Defence Force] this afternoon that they are suspending the active search efforts pending further developments and were no longer requesting further USCG assistance,” said Lieutenant Connor Pascale, Coast Guard liaison officer, in a statement on social media.

The search began as soon as the overboard was reported from Allure of the Seas, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, October 22, 2024. Both the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the USCG were alerted for assistance.

Allure of the Seas immediately stopped sailing and began searching for the 66-year-old female passenger. Her sister ship, Utopia of the Seas, was also nearby and joined in the search efforts.

Various air and watercraft assets from the cruise ships as well as local authorities were utilized in the search, which was centered approximately 17 miles north of Nassau, capital of the Bahamas.

No information other than “pending further developments” has been officially released, and there is no word on whether or not the woman has been located.

It is possible that further information from the review of security footage onboard Allure of the Seas may have contributed to the search suspension, or else the range of the search area has now surpassed what is reasonably expected for an overboard individual’s survival.

While the water temperatures near Nassau are roughly 80 degrees Fahrenheit at this time of year and so hypothermia is not a great concern for someone overboard from a cruise ship, most individuals would become exhausted within just a few hours.

Allure of the Seas is currently sailing a 4-night itinerary to the Bahamas that departed Miami on Monday, October 21. The ship visited Nassau on Tuesday and Perfect Day at CocoCay on Wednesday. The vessel is also full of Swifties, with a large group sailing a Taylor Swift-themed cruise.

Despite the schedule disruption caused by the emergency search, there was no significant change in the ship’s itinerary. Thursday is a day at sea before Allure of the Seas is scheduled to be back in Miami on Friday.

How Can Cruise Passengers Fall Overboard?

While overboard incidents typically use the language that individuals “fall overboard” it is important to note how difficult it would be to truly have an accidental fall overboard from a cruise ship.

Also, according to TMZ, the Royal Bahamas Defense Forces confirmed that the woman did indeed jump overboard from deck 14. However, no official announcement has been made.

Cruise ship railings – on every open deck and balcony – are tall, typically far above waist height for an average adult. Furthermore, plexiglass or metal barriers beneath the railing extend down very close to the deck – or even attached to the deck – so no one can slip underneath the railing.

Cruise Ship Passengers on Balcony Railings

These precautions make it exceptionally hard for anyone to “fall” overboard without some other factors in consideration, such as foul play, inebriation, or deliberate intent. Even a windy day or slippery deck would not be enough for a traveler to fall overboard.

It is always important, however, for all cruise travelers to be cautious when near the edge of the ship in any way.

“The RBDF takes seriously the safety of life at sea and associated property and hereby advise mariners, seafarers and passengers to observe all safety precautions and practices at sea,” the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said in an update about the incident.

Whenever these incidents happen, the cruise line will make a full investigation that includes reviewing onboard security footage and questioning other travelers if necessary.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the missing passenger, as well as crew members onboard Allure of the Seas who are undoubtedly impacted by this sad event.