Seabourn’s Expedition Cruises Will Visit 31 Countries in 2026-2027

With 161 destinations in 31 countries worldwide, Seabourn has announced its 2026-2027 luxury expeditions, and adventurous sailors are going to be excited by the lineup.

The schedule includes 46 new departures designed for passengers looking to explore less-traveled regions. The expeditions will take place on the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, each accommodating only 264 passengers.

Seabourn Venture will sail to 97 destinations in 20 countries on voyages that range from 10 to 25 days, while Seabourn Pursuit will cruise to 71 destinations in 13 countries on voyages that last 10 to 22 days.

Seabourn President Natalya Leahy spoke of the itineraries and said, “Exploring the smaller, less-traveled corners of the world in ultra-luxury style has always been a priority for Seabourn, and our purpose-built expedition ships enhance this experience by taking guests to remote destinations that few have ever experienced.”

Highlights of the year’s journeys, which begin in February 2026 and run through March 2027, include extended itineraries through icy landscapes such as the Drake Passage between South America and Antarctica, tropical destinations like the remote coral islands of Fiji, and culturally rich sites across Australia’s Kimberley region.

Additionally, an 82-day cruise will be offered on Seabourn Pursuit that travels from Broome, Australia, to Ushuaia, Argentina, beginning September 26, 2026.

Each voyage will include guided excursions from Seabourn’s Expedition Team, who have expertise in fields such as marine biology, ornithology, and environmental science.

“We have scouted the globe to bring our guests extraordinary experiences and create opportunities for ‘Seabourn Moments’ that only our ultra-luxury expedition voyages can offer,” Leahy said.

Expeditions Span the Globe

Seabourn’s 2026-2027 schedule will begin in February 2026 when its newest vessel, the 23,615-gross-ton Seabourn Pursuit, heads to the islands of the South Pacific.

The ship will sail the warm waters through May 2026, visiting remote atolls and bucket-list destinations like Fiji, Easter Island, and the Indonesian archipelago Raja Ampat.

Meanwhile, the 23,000-gross-ton Seabourn Venture will visit Greenland and Iceland when it kicks off its season in March 2026.

The ship will then reposition to the Mediterranean from April through June for non-expedition voyages to destinations that include Seville, Spain; St. Malo, France; and Dunkirk, France.

In July through September 2026, the vessel will return to expedition cruising in the Arctic, once again exploring Greenland and Iceland while expanding to the British Isles.

Guests will enjoy turnarounds in Dublin, Ireland, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, with highlights including the UNESCO World Heritage site of St. Kilda in Scotland and the fjords of Scoresbysund in Greenland.

Two Seabourn Ships Meet in Antarctica

After its South Pacific season, Seabourne Pursuit will transition to Australia’s Kimberly Coast from May to September 2026 for a third season in the region.

The 10-day expeditions between Darwin and Broome will feature natural wonders like the King George Falls and cultural encounters such as the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Landowners of Ngula Jar Island.

It returns to the South Pacific in September and October, resuming its itineraries across the islands and atolls.

Both ships will spend October 2026 through March 2027 in Antarctica. These itineraries will take passengers from Ushuaia through the Drake Passage, South Georgia, and the Falklands Islands.

On select expeditions, passengers can also join the new Image Masters program. The four-day optional addition connects guests with onboard photographers on curated outings to teach photography skills like composition, technique, editing, and retouching.