Seabourn Unveils Segments for 2026 World Cruise

Seabourn Cruise Line has unveiled four exclusive segments of the 2026 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Sojourn. The segments, ranging from 20 to 48 days, are designed to offer a slice of the grand 129-day voyage.

Seabourn Opens Segmented Bookings

Seabourn Sojourn, the ultra-luxury cruise ship owned by Carnival Corporation, is scheduled to embark on a grand exploration in 2026 that will cover 63 destinations across 14 countries, chart a course through 28,000 nautical miles, and cross the International Date Line twice through the Ring of Fire.

The cruise line has announced that four individual segments are not open for sail on its 129-day “World Cruise – Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems” voyage.

“Our 2020 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Sojourn will be a remarkable voyage visiting destinations throughout an impressive portion of the Pacific,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, “This region will feature extraordinary cultural and culinary experiences as well as scenic natural wonders for guests to create memorable Seabourn Moments.”

Set to depart from Los Angeles on January 6, 2026, the World Cruise’s segments now open for booking provide cruisers with an intimate voyage and the flexibility to choose from a variety of shorter packages. The cruise will conclude in Vancouver on May 15, 2026.

Diverse Pacific Explorations Offered

Travelers can select from several segments across four regions to sail aboard the 32,000-gross ton Seabourn Sojourn, which offers 229 suites and accommodates only 458 passengers. The first segment, totaling 49 days, begins in Los Angeles and voyages to Sydney, exploring the island groups of Hawaii, Tahiti and French Polynesia, Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and New Zealand.

Seabourn Sojourn Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

Notable port calls in this “Pearls of the South Pacific,” sailing January 6 through February 24, include extended stays in Honolulu, Bora Bora, and Tahiti, with an overnight in Auckland, New Zealand, to prepare for the Fiordland National Park.

The second grouping, “Coral Coast: Circumnavigation & Sapphire Seas,” departs from Sydney on February 24 for Hong Kong, where Seabourn Sojourn will arrive on April 4. This segment features a comprehensive exploration of Australia’s rugged coastline with 14 distinct ports, including overnight stays in Sydney and Melbourne, and extended visits to Hobart, Tasmania, and Broome.

This segment marks Seabourn’s inaugural visit to Robe, located along South Australia’s Limestone Coast, and includes a Kimberley Coast cruise. The itinerary extends to Lombok and Bali in Indonesia, and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock.

The third collection, “Isle of Jade and Beyond: Hong Kong to Tokyo,” departs from Hong Kong on April 4 and arrives in Yokohama, Japan, on April 24. Passengers will visit the vibrant cities of Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Busan, South Korea, as well as the serene Ishigaki, Miyako, and Aomori, Japan.

This segment of Seabourn Sojourn’s adventure circumnavigates Japan, including the historic Japan Inland Sea and Kanmon Strait.

“Golden Gardens & Glaciers” wraps up the World Cruise, departing Yokohama on April 25 and arriving in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 15. The transpacific voyage showcases lesser-sailed Alaskan waterways and calls in Kodiak, Sitka, and Klawock, Alaska.

Seabourn Sojourn is an all-inclusive sailing with complimentary premium drinks, dining and culinary experiences, entertainment experiences, and Space X Wi-Fi packages. Gratuities are included, as well as signature events.

The entire World Cruise is priced at $80,999 per person for an ocean view suite, with the 48-day “Pearls of the South Pacific” starting at $30,599, the 39-day Sydney to Hong Kong beginning at $24,599, the 20-day “Isle of Jade” priced from $13,499, and the final 22-day leg starting at $9,199.