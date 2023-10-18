Seabourn Unveils New Mediterranean-Style Dining Venue

Seabourn, a luxury cruise brand of Carnival Corporation, is set to introduce a new Mediterranean-inspired, fine dining venue aboard one ship in January 2024, and expand the experience to three more vessels by spring of 2024.

The new eatery will debut as the cruise line’s partnership with Chef Thomas Keller, who created The Grill by Thomas Keller, comes to an end.

New Eatery to Debut Aboard Seabourn Quest

Promising the flavors of the Rivieras and the Greek Isles, a new dining venue called Solis will open on Seabourn Quest in January 2024. With Mediterranean influences, Solis will offer guests dishes such as Branzino, baked sea bass with artichokes and tomatoes; Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, featuring porterhouse steak; and Spiced Lamb Shank, grilled with eggplant and tahini, among other choices.

Read Also: Cruise Line to Debut New 24-Hour In-Suite Dining Experience

Following the venue’s debut on the 458-guest Seabourn Quest, it will be introduced on the 604-guest Seabourn Encore, the 604-guest Seabourn Ovation, and the 450-guest Seabourn Sojourn by spring 2024.

In its announcement of the new venue on October 18, 2023, Seabourn revealed that its eight-year partnership with Chef Thomas Keller will end in spring 2024. The cruise line’s association with the three-Michelin-star chef began in 2016, when The Grill by Thomas Keller opened onboard Seabourn Quest. It later expanded to all of the line’s vessels other than its two expedition ships.

Neither expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, which launched in 2022, nor Seabourn Pursuit, the line’s newest vessel that was delivered in July 2023, offered The Grill by Thomas Keller, and neither is slated to host the new Solis venue.

Solis

While not disclosing details, Seabourn’s announcement indicates that the dining venue spaces currently occupied by The Grill on its non-expedition ships are being redesigned as the new Solis restaurants.

Along with its Mediterranean menu, which was developed by Seabourn Master Chef and Culinary Partner Chef Anton Egger, and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein, Solis will offer guests a variety of regional cocktails such as Kir Royale, Negroni, and Aperol Spritz.

“Solis will showcase a vibrant, chic atmosphere with feel-good background music and a menu reminiscent of our favorite travel memories. With each dish, guests are transported to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. An evening at Solis will surely delight our guests and leave them with lasting Seabourn moments and memories,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn

The addition of Solis is the third major cuisine change Seabourn has announced in recent months. In July 2023, it revealed that guests dining in its ships’ main dining room, The Restaurant, will be offered two new recipes every week, fleet wide. Also, Seabourn’s Sushi in the Club venue is being added this fall to Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest.

Solis to Open During South American Voyage

When Solis opens its doors for the first time onboard Seabourn Quest in January 2024, the ship will be sailing an 80-day Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica cruise roundtrip from Miami.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock

The voyage, now sold out, was offered in segments for guests seeking a shorter cruise. The sailing was available in 13-, 21-, 47-, 53-, and 66-day segments as it circumnavigates South America and sails a five-day Antarctic Experience that includes stops at South Georgia Island and New Island.

Highlights of the voyage include several calls in the Caribbean, at Antigua, Martinique, Barbados, and St. Kitts, before transmitting the Panama Canal and sailing around South America. Port calls there feature Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Montevideo, Uruguay; Punta Arenas, Chile; Manaus, Brazil; and Lima, Peru; plus the Falkland Islands, and Amazon River cruising.

In addition to Sushi in the Club, other dining venues onboard Seabourn Quest include The Colonnade, The Restaurant, and The Patio, along with in-suite dining. All dining venues are included in Seabourn’s cruise fares.