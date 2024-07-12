Seabourn Unveils Land Tours for 90-Day Grand Africa Voyage

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury brand operated by Carnival Corporation, revealed a new set of immersive Seabourn Journeys on its upcoming 90-day Grand Africa Voyage onboard Seabourn Sojourn.

The land-side experiences are offered pre-, post, and mid-cruise to guests looking to enhance their voyage with exciting tours of game reserves, nature sanctuaries, and cultural sites.

The Seabourn Journeys vary from 4 to 7 days, taking guests on Big Five safaris and to national parks in Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa. All of the land tours are escorted and include most meals, transportation, luxury accommodations in hotels and lodges, and transfers to and from the ship.

Seabourn Africa

“Seabourn Journeys allow our guests to create deeper, more immersive experiences of the destinations by extending their travel beyond the first and final ports of calls,“ said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Whether spotting the ‘Big Five’ on thrilling game drives, relaxing in luxurious accommodations, or savoring award-winning wines, every moment is crafted to enhance the voyage and create unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments,” added Leahy.

The 450-guest Seabourn Sojourn, which debuted in 2010, is scheduled to depart on the Grand Africa Voyage on November 30, 2024, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona. All told, the voyage calls at 42 destinations in 20 countries and features seven overnight stays in port.

Segments of the full voyage also can be booked, for 17, 22, 27, or 59 days, from specific embarkation ports.

The cruise line’s “Ultimate Botswana Experience,” for example, is a 7-day mid-cruise land trip from January 22 to 28, 2025. The adventure begins when guests disembark the ship in Durban, South Africa. Guests will travel by air to Johannesburg and enjoy accommodations at the luxury Sanctuary Mandela Boutique Hotel, the former home of Nelson Mandela.

The trip features visits to the Sanctuary Baines Camp, where guests can participate in game drives into the Okavango Delta, and to Chief’s Camp in the Moremi Game Reserve, where they can join Big Five safaris in search of lions, leopards, rhinoceros, elephants, and African buffalos. Guests will return to the ship following a flight to Cape Town.

A shorter, 4-day option, offered both pre- and post-cruise, is the “La Residence Wine Experience.” The tour is offered to guests sailing on a segment that either begins or ends in Cape Town. The journey focuses on South Africa’s Cape Winelands region in the Franschhoek Valley. Along with luxury accommodations, the trip includes tours of historic wineries, wine tastings, and a picnic.

The cruise line in May 2024 announced it had altered the Grand Africa Voyage’s original itinerary to avoid the volatile Red Sea region. Port calls that were cancelled included Cairo and Luxor, Egypt, and Ashdod, Israel. The ship’s modified itinerary added port calls in East, West, and South Africa.

All-Suite Cruise Line is Mostly All-Inclusive

The all-suite Seabourn Sojourn offers four accommodation categories: ocean view, veranda, penthouse, and owner’s suite. The line is nearly all-inclusive, with cruise fares covering all dining, beverages, and crew tips, but guests pay for shore excursions, internet access, spa treatments, and other services.

Seabourn Journeys are not covered in the cruise fare. The Grand Africa Voyage fares begin at $32,500 per person.

Dining venues on Seabourn Sojourn include Solis, serving Mediterranean cuisine; Earth & Ocean, offering global cuisine served al fresco; The Restaurant, offering a continental menu; Sushi in the Club, with made-to-order “sushi bites”; The Patio, for casual poolside dining; and The Colonnade, where guest can choose either a buffet or table service experience with indoor and outdoor seating.

The ship also has several lounge and bar options, including the Observation Bar, The Club, Sky Bar, and Patio Bar. For guests who prefer to avoid alcohol, Seabourn recently unveiled a series of mocktails featuring exotic flavors such as elderflower and grapefruit, and humorous names like Ginny ’n Tonic, Amalfi Spritz, and Not So Cosmo.