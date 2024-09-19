Seabourn to Host Two Solar Eclipse Cruises in 2026

Looking for a chance to see the sun disappear? Seabourn has just announced it will offer two special cruises around the total solar eclipse taking place on August 12, 2026.

During the rare solar eclipse that will be visible across parts of Europe, Seabourn has planned voyages on both Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn to position guests for a front-row view of the cosmic phenomenon.

“The viewing of the solar eclipse from our ultra-luxury ships will be an unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moment’ for everyone on board,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“Our team has curated a series of captivating, eclipse-themed Seabourn Conversations and experiences, turning this celestial event into an extraordinary celebration for everyone on board,” she continued.

The 2026 solar eclipse will pass over regions such as Greenland, Iceland, Portugal, and parts of Spain. Seabourn Ovation, which can accommodate 600 passengers, will sail a 14-day West Ireland Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage beginning on August 8, 2026.

The sailing, which begins in Dover, England, will stop at ports like Galway and Killybegs in Ireland before positioning itself in the Atlantic Ocean for the eclipse viewing. The cruise will end in Reykjavik, Iceland.

As part of the trip, Seabourn will offer educational programs, including a presentation by Jane A. Green, a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, on the science behind the eclipse.

Seabourn Sojourn will provide a different 10-day roundtrip Spanish Gems & Solar Eclipse cruise, departing from Barcelona on August 7, 2026. This voyage will visit Spanish Morocco; St. Tropez, France; and Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, Spain.

During the eclipse, the 458-passenger ship will be positioned in the Balearic Sea off the coast of Spain. Dallas Campbell, a science presenter, author, and broadcaster, will be on board to offer expert commentary on the solar eclipse.

Seabourn’s 2026 Season

The news of new solar eclipses comes with the announcement they, along with a new 2026 season, will be available for booking beginning October 10, 2024. The cruise line, however, did not reveal its additional new itineraries.

The 40,350-gross-ton Seabourn Ovation, currently enjoying a season in the Mediterranean and homeported in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, is scheduled to winter in the Caribbean from November 2025 through March 2026.

The ship will be based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Bridgetown, Barbados, as it runs 7- and 14-night itineraries across the Caribbean isles, calling on smaller, less-traversed ports like Bequia, Grenadines; Les Anses d’Arlet, Martinique; and Pigeon Island, St. Lucia.

Meanwhile, the 32,346-gross-ton Seabourn Sojourn, currently on a British Isles voyage from Dover, will begin 2026 in the South Pacific during a 129-night Ring of Fire cruise that travels to French Polynesia, Fiji, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and New Zealand.

The ship will follow the 25,000-mile volcanic arc around the edges of the Pacific Ocean, visiting Australian, Asian, Alaskan, and Canadian ports before concluding in Vancouver, British Columbia, on May 15, 2026.

Following the path of the 2026 solar eclipses is growing in popularity, with many major cruise lines offering special cruises that keep guests under a cloak of darkness at sea during the event.

Cunard, P&O Cruises, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruises will bring a total of nine additional vessels in the same regions as Seabourn for eclipse itineraries, along with Carnival Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages chasing the dark for the first time with a total of three additional ships.