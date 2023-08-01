Seabourn Takes Delivery of Second Expedition Ship

Nearly three years after construction began, Seabourn’s new Seabourn Pursuit expedition ship was handed over to the cruise line during a maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. The vessel is the luxury line’s second expedition ship, following the 2022 launch of Seabourn Venture.

Seabourn Pursuit Is Handed Over in Genoa

Executives and officials from Seabourn, one of Carnival Corporation’s nine brands, and the T. Mariotti shipyard celebrated the delivery of the ultra-luxe expedition ship Seabourn Pursuit on July 31, 2023.

Providing capacity for 264 guests in all-suite accommodations, Seabourn Pursuit was built to PC6 Polar Class standards, enabling the vessel to operate Antarctic and Arctic itineraries while providing luxury-level services and amenities.

“With remarkable craftsmanship by the Mariotti team, an abundance of space, and the breathtaking style of Tihany Design, Seabourn Pursuit raises the bar for ultra-luxury expedition travel. We are grateful to Mariotti and Tihany Design for their expertise in shaping and making our dream come true for our guests,” said Seabourn President Natalya Leahy.

Seabourn Pursuit Cruise Ship

The 23,000-gross ton vessel offers a small ship experience and a plush, private-club-style design while featuring state-of-the-art technologies and services that include a Zodiac fleet for water-based activities and landings, kayaks, two six-guest submarines for underwater explorations, and a professional expedition team of 24 experts.

“We are truly proud to have built the most outstanding ultra-luxury expedition ship for Seabourn. This is another important masterpiece for Italian shipbuilding coming out of T. Mariotti shipyard, demonstrating again that our leadership in this sector is well consolidated,” said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti.

Ultra-Luxe Services, Amenities Await Guests

While the ship’s luxury interiors are sure to delight guests, the focus of Seabourn Pursuit’s itineraries is the destination, with nearly 30,000 square feet of deck space and indoor and outdoor viewing areas.

A 4K GSS Cineflex Camera is mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and will broadcast imagery from miles ahead on monitors installed throughout the ship, including in guest suites.

The expedition ship will feature a hosted bridge policy, at the discretion of the ship’s captain, where expedition team members will provide guests with access to the ship’s command center and officers navigating each journey.

Veranda Suite (Image Credit: Seabourn)

In early July 2023, Seabourn revealed details of the ship’s elegant suites, offered in 12 categories and all with oceanfront balconies. Guests can choose from Veranda Suites, Veranda Spa Suites, Panorama Veranda Suites, Penthouse Suites, Penthouse Spa Suite, Grand Wintergarden Suites, Wintergarden Suites, Owner’s Suites, and Signature Suites.

All suite guests, regardless of category, will enjoy high-speed internet, 24-hour in-suite dining, and personalized services from a Personal Suite Host and Suite Attendant. Seabourn Pursuit features eight dining venues, and cruise fares cover premium spirits and fine wines.

Inaugural Cruise to Depart From Rome

Following the handover in Genoa, the ship will sail to Rome and prepare for her inaugural cruise, an 8-day Tyrrhenian Isles & France cruise departing on August 12. Seabourn Pursuit will sail five cruises in the Mediterranean through late September, when she will operate a transatlantic sailing.

On October 10, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin a series of expedition journeys to coastal South America and the Amazon.

The new expedition ship’s first polar cruise is slated for October 24, when she operates a 35-day “Amazon to the Antarctic” voyage, positioning the ship for a series of Antarctic sailings through winter.

After completing her first Antarctic season, Seabourn Pursuit will sail to the South Pacific and Australia, operating cruises to the Kimberley region of Australia’s Northern Territory and Western Australia from June through August 2024.