Seabourn Modifies Africa Cruise to Avoid Red Sea Region

Seabourn, a seven-ship, ultra-luxury brand of Carnival Corporation, has altered the itinerary of its 90-day Grand Africa Voyage to avoid the volatile Red Sea region. The sailing, aboard the 450-guest Seabourn Sojourn, is the latest in a long line of vessels that have shifted their routes away from Middle East destinations out of safety concerns.

Seabourn Sojourn’s November 30, 2024 Africa cruise, sailing roundtrip from Barcelona, was unveiled in April 2023 with several port calls that the cruise line has now nixed, including Cairo and Luxor, Egypt, and Ashdod, Israel.

The ship’s modified itinerary features East, West, and South Africa, with visits to 42 exotic destinations in 20 countries. Port calls were added to make up for the Middle East calls removed from the itinerary, leaving the full 90-day trip intact.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock.

“I am so delighted for our guests, as I feel our deployment team did an amazing job crafting this modified Grand Africa Voyage that provides ample opportunities for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“This 90-day itinerary with 42 ports is Seabourn’s most in-depth Africa experience that I know so many guests are looking forward to,” Leahy added.

Several cruise lines have redesigned or cancelled cruises due to the geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. Princess Cruises in late April revised its 2025 World Cruise itineraries, rerouting the global voyages to bypass the Middle East and Asia, and instead shifting focus to Europe and Africa. Other lines, including AIDA Cruises and MSC Cruises, each cancelled several spring 2024 voyages that were to transit the Suez Canal.

Highlights of Seabourn’s new Grand Africa itinerary include Maputo, Mozambique, with its mix of African, Portuguese, and Arab cultures on the Indian Ocean; Cape Town, South Africa, where a range of outdoor adventures await guests; Walvis Bay, Namibia, where guests can explore the Namib desert; and Victoria, Seychelles, offering pristine beaches on the island of Mahé, to name a few.

Guests onboard the Grand Africa Voyage will have extra time for destination immersion in several ports where the ship will overnight: Casablanca, Cape Town and Zanzibar City, as well as Port Elizabeth, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Victoria, Seychelles.

The port calls provide opportunities for experiencing safaris, hiking trips, kayaking, scuba, and snorkeling, plus visits to farms, gardens, museums, and other interesting sites.

The cruise offers another way for more complete explorations, too — mid-cruise Seabourn Journeys. These multi-day land packages invite guests to book land accommodations in luxury properties and inside certain national parks in Botswana, Namibia, and the Serengeti.

The packages feature excursions to Victoria Falls, the Kariega Game Reserve, a gorilla sanctuary, and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, among others.

Grand Voyage Guests Receive Extra Perks

The all-suite Seabourn Sojourn entered service in 2010 and offers four accommodation categories: ocean view, veranda, penthouse, and owner’s suite. The line is nearly all-inclusive, with cruise fares covering all dining, beverages, and crew tips, but guests pay for shore excursions, internet access, spa treatments, and some other services.

Seabourn Sojourn Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Seabourn)

Guests sailing on the Grand Africa Voyage receive a bonus set of services and amenities, including a pre-cruise hotel overnight in Barcelona; roundtrip business class airfare; a $1,000 per person shipboard credit for those booking ocean view and veranda suites; and private, door-to-door transfers.

Dining venues on Seabourn Sojourn include Solis, serving Mediterranean cuisine; Earth & Ocean, offering global cuisine served al fresco; The Restaurant, offering a continental menu; Sushi in the Club, with made-to-order “sushi bites”; The Patio, for casual poolside dining; and The Colonnade, where guest can choose either a buffet or table service experience with indoor and outdoor seating.

Seabourn recently upgraded its internet plans with the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink network in early 2024. The faster and more reliable service was launched aboard the line’s expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, and then rolled out to the rest of the fleet.