Seabourn Debuts Alcohol-Free Cocktail Menu Across Fleet

Luxe cruise line Seabourn unveiled a new set of cocktails designed for guests who wish to avoid drinking alcohol. The initiative, called Zero @ Sea, features exotic flavors such as elderflower and grapefruit, and humorous names like Ginny ’n Tonic, Amalfi Spritz, and Not So Cosmo.

The line’s zero-proof drinks, also known as mocktails, offer a unique blend of citrus and botanical tastes, plus other flavors designed to evoke a celebratory atmosphere without any liquor. Guests can order the Zero @ Sea cocktails in all bars and lounges across the fleet.

“We understand that our guests’ preferences are always evolving, and we’ve seen an increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Our new Zero @ Sea program was designed to meet those needs for alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages,” said Gerald Mösslinger, Senior Vice President of Guest Operations at Seabourn.

Seabourn New Zero-Proof Cocktails

“The heart of our ultra-luxury experiences is to provide our extraordinary guests the luxury of choice, and we’re proud to offer an extensive menu of innovative and delicious zero-proof cocktails for guests to enjoy when they sail on Seabourn,” added Mösslinger.

The cruise line’s culinary and beverage team created the new cocktail offerings in a project headed by Michael Simon, senior manager of restaurant and bar operations, and Francisco Fernandes, corporate manager of service operations. The Zero @ Sea program followed guest requests for alternative cocktail choices.

“In response, we developed premium, zero-proof cocktails that not only promise flavor but are also visually appealing. The new Zero @ Sea menu pledges a delightful experience for every guest, assuring that the absence of alcohol does not equate to a compromise in taste or complexity,” said Michael Simon, senior manager.

New Program Follows Debut of Mediterranean Restaurant

The launch of the new cocktail menu is the second big change to Seabourn’s culinary program in 2024. A new Mediterranean-inspired dining venue, Solis, debuted aboard the 458-guest Seabourn Quest in January 2024 and is being rolled out this spring on three other ships — the 604-guest Seabourn Encore, the 604-guest Seabourn Ovation, and the 450-guest Seabourn Sojourn.

The new eatery serves cuisine one might find on the Riviera, such as Branzino, baked sea bass with artichokes and tomatoes; Bistecca Alla Fiorentina, featuring porterhouse steak; and Spiced Lamb Shank, grilled with eggplant and tahini, among other choices.

Seabourn Venture Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Nancy Pauwels)

Other ships in the Seabourn fleet are Seabourn Odyssey, with capacity for 458 guests; and the expedition ships Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, both accommodating 264 guests.

Read Also: Seabourn Unveils Segments for 2026 World Cruise

The line’s two expedition ships are purpose-built with PC6 ice-strengthened hulls, providing advanced maneuvering technology for stability. Each expedition voyage features a 24-member expedition team and includes curated, guided shore excursions.

Expedition destinations include the Arctic and Antarctica, the Amazon, the Kimberley (Australia), the Northwest Passage, and the South Pacific. Seabourn Pursuit is the line’s newest ship, having entered service in 2023.

The ship in summer 2024 is deployed in Australia, sailing 10-day “Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas” cruises between Broome and Darwin, Australia, and longer itineraries, such as the 15-day “History & Cultures Of The Pacific Theatre,” between Sydney and Guam.

Non-expedition ships sail global itineraries. Top destinations this summer include Alaska, where Seabourn Odyssey offers 7- and 14-day itineraries between Juneau and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Seabourn, a Carnival Corporation brand, is an all-inclusive, all-suite cruise line, with all dining venues, drinks, gratuities, WiFi, and other services covered in the fare.