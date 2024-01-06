Seabourn Brings SpaceX Connectivity Across the Fleet

Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn integrates SpaceX’s Starlink across its luxury expedition and ocean sailing cruise ships for unparalleled Internet at sea.

Seabourn Embarks on a New Era With Starlink

Following the successful integration of advanced technology aboard its expedition ships, the Seabourn Fleet has announced a significant upgrade: the adoption of SpaceX’s cutting-edge Starlink Internet service across its cruise ships. The move is set to transform the way passengers connect and communicate on ocean voyages.

Seabourn’s collaboration with SpaceX signifies a major advancement in maritime connectivity, offering passengers faster and more reliable Wi-Fi across Starlink’s extensive global network, currently available across North America, much of Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, parts of Asia and Antarctica.

Natalya Leahy, Seabourn’s president, remarked, “Following the positive feedback we received from our guests from the successful rollout of Starlink’s enhanced connectivity on our expedition ships, we are thrilled to share that both our ocean and expedition ships in our ultra-luxury fleet now feature Starlink.”

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock.

Starlink was first introduced to Seabourn passengers on the 264-passenger, 23,000-ton Seabourn Venture expedition ship and its twin, Seabourn Pursuit. The technology has now been expanded to the ocean sailing fleet: the 458-passenger, 32,000-ton Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Quest, as well as the 600-passenger, 40,350-ton Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation.

The only ship in the cruise line’s seven ships not currently operating with Starlink is Seabourn Odyssey, which embarks on a 15-day, sold-out “Australia & New Zealand” cruise on January 7, 2024.

What is Starlink?

Developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Starlink is a constellation of satellites providing high-speed Internet access across the globe. The network operates by forming a bridge between satellites in orbit and ground receivers, offering extensive Internet coverage beyond the reach of traditional ground-based networks.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean / Celebrity Cruises

Starlink surpasses conventional maritime Internet services with its superior bandwidth and uninterrupted connectivity. This advancement is attracting more cruise lines like Seabourn, Royal Caribbean, and Holland America to upgrade to Starlink, enabling passengers to enjoy high-speed Internet for streaming movies, making video calls, or staying connected with work and social media, even in remote ocean locations like Antarctica.

Seabourn’s Vice President of Technology, Kathleen Erickson, said, “We are so proud to provide a high level of enhanced technology for our guests who want to stay connected, whether it’s sharing their personal experiences with friends and family or staying connected with work. Having this technology will only enhance their experience when they sail on Seabourn.“

2024 Sailings Enhanced Connectivity

Guests aboard the next Seabourn’s 2024 ocean and expedition sailings will enjoy SpaceX connectivity, including Venture’s 13-day sold-out “Antarctica Expedition” and Pursuit’s 11-day “Great White Continent” cruises this month.

Ocean cruises include Encore’s sold-out 7-day “Vietnam Vistas,” Ovation’s sold-out 14-day “Exotic Caribbean Isles,” Quest’s 34-Day multi-segment “Splendors of the Great White Continent,” and Sojourn’s 145-day “World Cruise: Extraordinary Horizons,” each departing early this month.

The cruise line is currently offering a “Sail of the Year Event” on select ocean and expedition voyages. This promotion includes up to 25 percent off select voyages, up to $1,0000 shipboard credit per suite, and, in some areas, a reduced deposit. Available for bookings made by January 31, 2024, the offer extends through February 29, 2024.