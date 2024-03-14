Royal Visitor for Scotland’s Newest Cruise Terminal

Scotland’s newest cruise facility, the Greenock Ocean Terminal Visitor Centre, hosted a visit from HRH The Princess Royal, marking a significant moment for the terminal and the local community of Inverclyde. The visit comes six months after the terminal’s official opening, and just ahead of a busy cruise season ahead.

Running from April till September, Greenocks cruise season will see around 44 ship visits, from the smallest cruise ships around to some of the biggest, such as Celebrity Apex, Regal Princess, Queen Mary 2, and Carnival Legend.

A Royal Visit at Greenock Ocean Terminal

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, received a warm welcome from local officials, community volunteers, and the maritime and tourism sectors during her visit to the Greenock Ocean Terminal Visitor Centre on March 14, 2024.

The Greenock Ocean Terminal Visitor Centre, at the entrance of the River Clyde and close to Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow, is the newest cruise terminal in Scotland. The £20.1 million development project has been developed to significantly increase visitor numbers to around 150,000 per year, and provide a £26 million boost to the Scottish economy.

Featuring an arrivals/departure hall, museum, visitor center, and art gallery, the terminal serves as a gateway for cruise guests and a cultural hub celebrating local heritage.

Accompanied by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess enjoyed a special reception aboard the MV Hebridean Princess, a vessel celebrating its 60th anniversary, before touring the new facilities.

The visit included meetings with representatives from Inverclyde Council, Peel Ports Clydeport, the Inverclyde Tourist Group, and the George Wyllie Trust. The Princess Royal’s presence underscored the importance of the terminal to Scotland’s tourism industry and the collaborative effort that brought the project to fruition.

Princess Anne Visits Greenock Terminal

Provost Drew McKenzie: “I was delighted to welcome The Princess Royal to Greenock Ocean Terminal Visitor Centre. Even though it was a cloudy Scottish day, the wonderful coastline of Inverclyde speaks for itself and Greenock Ocean Terminal visitor centre is one of the best places to view it.”

“This project was a fine example of partnership working and that continues with various businesses and interests all involved in the running of the building. I am sure I speak for many in Inverclyde who are looking forward to the return of the splendid cruise ships to Greenock and this Royal visit was a wonderful way to get ready for another bumper season.”

A Bustling Season Ahead

The Greenock Ocean Terminal is gearing up for a busy cruise season, with an impressive lineup of visiting ships confirmed for the year. The season officially kicks off in April, with the arrival of the Regal Princess and Ocean Cruises’ Sirena, among others.

Throughout the year, the cruise port will welcome more than 49 cruise ship calls from internationally operating cruise lines, such as Celebrity Silhouette in May, Cunard’s Queen Anne in June, Carnival Legend in July, and many more ships from Princess Cruises, AIDA, Azamara, TUI Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line, as well as a variety of smaller and local cruise ships.

Cruise Ship Docked at the Greenock Terminal (Photo Credit: ATGImages)

Greenock provides easy access to Glasgow, a city steeped in shipbuilding history; Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh; Stirling, known best for its connection to Scotland’s fight for independence; as well as beautiful nature spots such as Loch Lomond.

Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport: “It’s been a real honor to welcome the Princess Royal to Greenock today. We’re expecting another strong year for cruise numbers, building on last year’s record numbers, as we continue to look to grow tourist numbers to the terminal in the years ahead.”

With a schedule that spans from April through September, the terminal is set to welcome thousands of guests, contributing significantly to the local economy and tourism sector. The diverse number of ships visiting Greenock highlights Greenock and Scotland as a whole as a premier cruise destination.