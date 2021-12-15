Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas to Sail from Port Canaveral in 2022

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas will soon become the world’s largest cruise ship and, when she debuts in 2022, will sail from Fort Lauderdale. However, in November 2022, the fifth oasis-class cruise ship will begin cruising from Port Canaveral in Florida.

Wonder of the Seas from Port Canaveral, Florida

Wonder of the Seas, which is currently in the final stages of outfitting in south France, is arriving in 2022. The new world’s largest cruise ship will debut from Fort Lauderdale in March 2022, but it’s now been announced that the giant new cruise ship will begin cruises from Port Canaveral in November 2022.

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “This is terrific news for our entire Port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

It just shows the importance of the second busiest cruise port in the US, which already caters to major new ships such as Mardi Gras from Carnival Cruise Line and the second Oasis-class cruise ship, Allure of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean.

Will Debut from Fort Lauderdale and in Europe

The much-anticipated vessel will debut in Fort Lauderdale on March 4 and operate seven-night itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean. Ports of call include Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each voyage will include the popular stop at Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas was initially set to debut in China with sailings from Shanghai and Hong Kong, but that deployment was later cancelled.

The ship will also spend the 2022 summer season in Europe with cruise options from Barcelona in Spain and Rome in Italy. The ship will offer 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises, including visits to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Capri, Italy.

Where is Wonder of the Seas Now?

The soon-to-be world’s largest cruise ship is currently in the final outfitting stages and has already completed her sea trials from France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. In November, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship moved to the Marseille shipyard in south France for more work on all the interior spaces.

Image: Royal Caribbean

It’s also where all the crew will begin to join the ship in early 2022 to start preparing for the first guest operations from Florida.

The oasis-class cruise ship is impressive at 236,857 gross tons and with a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy and 2,300 international crew members. The ship has 16 passenger decks, not just full of cabins but also all the features and venues across its eight neighborhoods.