Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas to Feature New Southern Dining Venue

With Wonder of the Seas soon to be the world’s largest cruise ship when she debuts in March 2022, Royal Caribbean details the dining lineup, including the new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar

Guests will be in for a treat with all the dining venues on the new Wonder of the Seas, the fifth oasis-class cruise ship from Royal Caribbean. There are more than 20 venues, and the big highlight is The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar.

The ship will also have the long favorite Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and venues that have already recently been added to other vessels in the fleet, including Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and Hooked Seafood.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is a specialty restaurant that is being introduced on the new Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The space offers rustic decor with a bar located in the middle, along with a porch that features a swing, offering a great photo opportunity. The venue would also not be complete without some country music!

The menu at the fleet’s first southern restaurant & bar is something to remember with the entire family. Guests can enjoy southern dining for brunch, dinner, and late-night bites starting with baked buttermilk biscuits and jalapeno cornbread.

The brunch options range from savory johnnycakes topped with barbeque pulled pork to the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll. Guests can get stuck into fried green tomatoes, authentic southern fried chicken, crab beignets served with lump crab dip, and shrimp and grits for dinner. There are traditional pies to spiked floats and shakes for those with a sweet tooth.

There is a collection of more than a dozen American whiskeys, along with options such as mint julep and Mississippi Moonlight, when it comes to the bar. Guests can even spend time at the bar during dinner and enjoy the evening music.

More Dining on Wonder of the Seas

Across Wonder of the Seas’ eight signature neighborhoods, there are plenty of different restaurants, bars, and lounges to enjoy, including long-time favorites and venues that have recently been added on other Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Rendering Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Other highlights include:

The Vue – The happiest of happy hours can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views by day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead.

– The happiest of happy hours can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views by day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead. Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – It’s a family-style affair every day at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, the first on an Oasis Class ship. On the menu are freshly made, authentic staples, from hand-tossed pizzas to charcuterie boards and veal meatballs, to an extensive wine list, wine flights and cocktails, like an Aperol Spritz and Negroni.

– It’s a family-style affair every day at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, the first on an Oasis Class ship. On the menu are freshly made, authentic staples, from hand-tossed pizzas to charcuterie boards and veal meatballs, to an extensive wine list, wine flights and cocktails, like an Aperol Spritz and Negroni. Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – This popular venue brings guests of all ages together to catch the big game across dozens of big-screen TVs, battle it out in friendly competition at the arcade, and munch on bar fare and ice-cold draft beers.

– This popular venue brings guests of all ages together to catch the big game across dozens of big-screen TVs, battle it out in friendly competition at the arcade, and munch on bar fare and ice-cold draft beers. El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca – The grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights, like made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas, now debuts a dedicated bar called Cantina Fresca that serves a selection of “aguas frescas,” margaritas and other Mexican staples.

and – The grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights, like made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas, now debuts a dedicated bar called Cantina Fresca that serves a selection of “aguas frescas,” margaritas and other Mexican staples. The Lime & Coconut – This signature pool deck experience is at the center of the Caribbean vibes, with multiple poolside bars and live music.

– This signature pool deck experience is at the center of the Caribbean vibes, with multiple poolside bars and live music. Guests can also enjoy Wonderland, Asian-inspired flavors at Izumi, American steakhouse Chops Grille, American seasonal dishes at 150 Central Park, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks, Sugar Beach, and more.

Guests won’t have to wait too long until they can enjoy all that Wonder of the Seas has to offer. The oasis-class vessel will debut in March 2022 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In April 2022, the ship will reposition to begin cruises from Barcelona, Spain and Rome in Italy until October 2022. Wonder of the Seas will begin sailing from Port Canaveral year-round in November 2022.

Ports of call from Florida include Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island in the Bahamas, Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Cozumel, Mexico. When the ship is based in Europe, cruises will visit popular destinations such as Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France.

Wonder of the Seas will take over sister ship Symphony of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ship at 236,857 and a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy.