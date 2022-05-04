Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Begins European Summer Season

The largest cruise ship in the world is poised to begin what is sure to be a wonderful season around the Mediterranean, as Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas has arrived in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of its first summer voyage from that homeport.

The ship has just finished its eastbound transatlantic crossing from Fort Lauderdale, and will now begin offering 7-night sailings in the western Mediterranean.

Wonders Await in Europe

From May 8 through October 30, Wonder of the Seas will bring eager guests to sought-after destinations such as Florence, Naples, and Capri, Italy; Provence, France; and Malaga, Spain. Embarkations can be from either Barcelona, Spain, or Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy.

Each port of call has a long visit window, from 8 hours in Mallorca, Spain, to 9 hours in Marseilles, France, to 13 hours in Naples, Italy. This gives guests ample time to sample shore excursions and spend extra time exploring the culture, art, history, and other amazing features of each stunning location.

Furthermore, each itinerary also includes a full day at sea for passengers to explore all the wonders of Wonder of the Seas. The ship features eight “neighborhood” regions with distinct style, as well as classic Royal Caribbean favorites such as the FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, zipline, hand-carved carousel, and The Ultimate Abyss slide.

Brand new features are also wildly popular aboard the fifth Oasis-class vessel, including The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, one of 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges aboard the vessel.

The down home restaurant offers Southern comfort food plus new twists on classics for brunch and dinner, along with live country music, farmhouse decor, and a collection of whiskeys and Southern cocktails.

Kids will also love the brand new Wonder Playscape, an outdoor underwater-themed adventure area with slides, climbing walls, interactive features that come alive by touch, puzzles, and more, all framed by stunning ocean views.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

There are plenty of options aboard for all ages, such as strolling along the open-air Central Park with its 20,000 real plants, or enjoying one of the fantastic featured shows – like the aerialists, divers, and slackliners of inTENse, to the high-tech superheroes of The Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn, debuting this summer. Comedy shows, live music, dance lessons, trivia, and more are all part of the activities lineup all summer long.

Wonder of the Seas to Permanently Homeport in Florida

The 236,857-gross-ton Wonder of the Seas will depart Barcelona for the last time on October 30 to begin a 14-night transatlantic crossing to reposition to her new permanent homeport, Port Canaveral in Florida.

Along the way, she will visit four Spanish ports of call as well as Nassau in The Bahamas before arriving at Port Canaveral on November 13.

Photo Credit: Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale

From Florida, the vessel will offer 7-night Caribbean sailings, with both Western and Eastern itineraries available. Many of the itineraries include Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean International’s private island in The Bahamas and a favorite destination for guests with its relaxing beaches, thrilling waterpark, hot air balloon rides, and other fun features.

A very few select sailings are either 6-night or 8-night sailings as well, and one 3-night sailing – departing Port Canaveral on December 4, 2022 – is also available, giving eager travelers many options to experience all the wonder of this phenomenal ship for themselves.

With a guest capacity of 5,734 passengers at double occupancy and up to 6,988 guests when fully booked, Wonder of the Seas has space enough for everyone interested in a phenomenal getaway, whether they want to explore Europe or the Caribbean.