Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Arrives in Marseille for Final Work

After recently departing the shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas arrived in Marseille on Tuesday morning for final work. Royal Caribbean will soon take delivery of the fifth Oasis-class vessel and she will begin service from Florida in 2022.

Wonder of the Seas Arrives in South France

Wonder of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis-class cruise ship is well on the way to completion and is now preparing for service. The large vessel departed the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France on November 5, 2021, for the final time.

LAFORGE Films captured the Royal Caribbean cruise ship as she departed the shipyard at approximately 5:00 PM:

The ship made the journey south for the final touches and arrived in Marseille on Tuesday morning at the Chantier Naval de Marseille shipyard.

This is now the biggest-the Wonder of the Seas. 😊 She's in Marseille, France for finishing. pic.twitter.com/1rrmBrjOfC — Lloyd (@Lloyd_E_M) November 9, 2021

For the next four months, the final work will be completed on the vessel at a wet dock. All the final touches will be added and as the ship gets closer to entering service, the crew members will begin to arrive on board to set up their departments.

Construction Update: #WonderoftheSeas departs from Saint-Nazaire, sailing to Marseille for finishing touches before @RoyalCaribbean officially takes delivery in early '22. 🚧 📸: Bernard Biger/Chantiers de l'Atlantique | More on Wonder: https://t.co/0hgoXT6KbF pic.twitter.com/rApgdRuSXZ — Royal Caribbean PR (@RoyalCaribPR) November 6, 2021

Royal Caribbean posted on November 6 that Wonder of the Seas will be officially delivered in early 2022. It will be a major milestone as the cruise line will take over responsibility for the world’s largest cruise ship with the maiden voyage on March 4, 2021.

The vessel has already completed sea trials at the end of August 2021 and is seaworthy, to the delight of those looking forward to cruising on one of the most anticipated new cruise ships of 2022.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas was originally scheduled to debut in China, first homeporting in Shanghai and then in November 2021 from Hong Kong. However, Royal Caribbean decided to redeploy the ship to the U.S. with sailings starting on March 4, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new addition to the fleet will begin sailings in Europe in May 2022 out of Barcelona, Spain.

Once fully completed, the ship will be 236,857 gross tons and have a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy. There will be 1,200 international crew members onboard.